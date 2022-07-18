ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

GPD charge 13-year-old in Dollar General fire with attempted murder

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have charged a 13-year-old in connection to the fire that broke out at the Dollar General on Statonsburg Road last week.

GPD reports that last Friday, detectives with the Greenville Police Department obtained juvenile petitions charging a 13-year-old male, who was not named, with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. The teenager was taken into custody the same day and remains at the Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUdTo_0gjccf3P00
Dollar General fire in Greenville (Kelly Hunter, WNCT photo)

Investigators said the teenager entered the store, located at 3100 Stantonsburg Road, last Thursday and lit merchandise on fire. Two employees were inside at the time but were able to escape without injury.

The commercial structure fire prompted a response from 40 firefighters with Greenville-Fire Rescue and forced road closures as fire crews remained on scene throughout the night to extinguish hot spots.

The investigation was a joint effort between Greenville Fire/Rescue, Greenville Police, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NC SBI) and North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal (NC OSFM).

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Suspect in Ayden double homicide arrested in Durham

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in Wednesday night’s double homicide at a convenience store in Ayden was arrested and taken into custody in Durham. Investigators identified Akyree Ronnell Collins-Smith, 23, of Greenville as the suspect in the shooting deaths of Walter Kyle Irving Cooley, 26, and Keenan Damond Smith, 25, both of Winterville. Officials […]
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Two killed in shooting at Ayden convenience store

Ayden police are investigating a shooting that killed two men Wednesday night. MCAS Cherry Point Historical Aircraft Park expansion …. ECU Health to close 13 COVID-19 testing sites on …. Living Local: Wilson, Whirligig Park, brewing and …. MCAS Cherry Point unveils expanded Historical Aircraft …. Greenville residents finding ways...
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

GPD investigating 11 stolen handguns, AR-15 rifle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating the theft of 11 handguns and one AR-15 rifle, which they believe happened between the dates of June 4 and July 18. An incident report from GPD shows the guns were stolen from a woman who GPD confirmed is a local firearms dealer. She believes the firearms […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Plymouth crack dealer, armed robber sentenced

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A known drug dealer who was also a suspect in a gas station robbery in 2020 was sentenced on Wednesday for both crimes after he pled guilty to both crimes in April. Michael Easley Jr., US Attorney, Eastern District of NC, said in a media release that Cortha Matthew McNair, […]
PLYMOUTH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, NC
WRAL News

Greenville gun dealer reports a dozen firearms stolen

Greenville, N.C. — WITN reports three guns have been recovered out of a dozen apparently stolen during a gun show last month at the Greenville Convention Center. Police said a Greenville firearms dealer reported the thefts after authorities recovered three guns that were registered to her. A police report...
GREENVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man arrested after NC chase where driver held at gunpoint

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-county chase between a vehicle and multiple law enforcement agencies took place Wednesday afternoon. The chase began at around 4:13 p.m. when Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Williamston police conducted a joint operation to capture a man, Vonderrick Ramond Cutler, who was wanted on violent felony charges. It was […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

3-time thief arrested for Rocky Mount armed robberies: police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A robber who hit the same place three times over was identified by investigators and arrested by Rocky Mount police on Tuesday. The suspect, identified as Laquenza Blue, 26, was arrested at his home in Rocky Mount. This home is less than a half-mile from the store he is charged with robbing—the Fuel Doc at 1108 Cokey Rd.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
rrspin.com

SN man faces marijuana trafficking counts as HCSO revives HEAT

A Scotland Neck man faces marijuana trafficking counts following a search warrant execution Wednesday evening. The man charged, Edward Lee Lanier, was a former deputy in the 1990s, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The raid also marked the return of the office’s Hazardous Entry and Arrest Team, which...
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Dollar General#Violent Crime#Gpd#Greenville Fire Rescue#Greenville Police
WNCT

K9 Law and Order seminar hosts 40 teams for training

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Law enforcement in Craven County hosted the K9 Law and Order North Carolina Seminar on Friday. The training is partnered with the Throw Away Dogs Project, an international nonprofit that works hands-on with these canines. Canines are undergoing a rigorous three-day training with some of the top handlers in the […]
WRAL News

Pizza delivery box leads to prison for North Carolina man

WILMINGTON, N.C. — An accused methamphetamine dealer in North Carolina has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after federal prosecutors say investigators used a pizza delivery box with his address on it to track him down. Jerrell Taylor, 36, of Kinston was sentenced on Wednesday following an investigation...
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Greenville police investigating deadly shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday morning. At approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday, Greenville police officers responded to the report of a shooting at 4110 Bostic Drive, Apartment 103. Police said they found Travis Johnson, 21, of Williamston, dead inside the apartment from an apparent gunshot wound.
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Do You Recognize These Women?

CORINTH HOLDERS – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has released a surveillance image of two women they would like to question. On June 27th between 4:00pm and 5:00pm, the two females entered the Dollar General at 4207 NC Highway 231 across from Corinth Holders Elementary School. After entering...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Family Injured In Interstate 95 Accident

KENLY – Six people traveling from Pennsylvania to Florida to attend a family reunion were injured in a single vehicle accident Friday morning on Interstate 95 near the 106 mile marker in Kenly. A pickup truck towing a camper reportedly swerved out of control striking a guardrail and overturned...
KENLY, NC
WNCT

Entire Kenly Police Department resigns

The entire staff of the Kenly Police Department has resigned Wednesday afternoon after officers did not want to be a part of the work environment that was created, the former chief of police said.
KENLY, NC
WNCT

Meth dealer heads to prison after pizza delivery box investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Jerrell Taylor, 36, of Kinston North Carolina, was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison for trafficking methamphetamine. The investigation tied meth sales to Taylor through a pizza delivery box that listed his address. When Taylor began to believe he was under federal investigation, he left North Carolina for Las Vegas, […]
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Entire Johnston County Police Department Resigns

KENLY – In a sudden move, the police chief and all full-time officers with the Kenly Police Department resigned this afternoon. Police Chief Josh Gibson and his four full-time officers submitted their letters of resignation to Town Manager Justine Jones. Also, Town Clerk / Assistant Town Manager Sharon Evans...
KENLY, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Mount Olive driver license office to close

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will soon close its Mount Olive driver license office located at 110 N. Chestnut St. The last date services will be provided at that location is July 29. Following the closure, the Mount Olive DMV staff will be reassigned to Wayne County’s other...
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy