GPD charge 13-year-old in Dollar General fire with attempted murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have charged a 13-year-old in connection to the fire that broke out at the Dollar General on Statonsburg Road last week.

GPD reports that last Friday, detectives with the Greenville Police Department obtained juvenile petitions charging a 13-year-old male, who was not named, with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. The teenager was taken into custody the same day and remains at the Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Dollar General fire in Greenville (Kelly Hunter, WNCT photo)

Investigators said the teenager entered the store, located at 3100 Stantonsburg Road, last Thursday and lit merchandise on fire. Two employees were inside at the time but were able to escape without injury.

The commercial structure fire prompted a response from 40 firefighters with Greenville-Fire Rescue and forced road closures as fire crews remained on scene throughout the night to extinguish hot spots.

The investigation was a joint effort between Greenville Fire/Rescue, Greenville Police, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NC SBI) and North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal (NC OSFM).