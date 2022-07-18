ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Texas fugitive listed as missing person in Tennessee captured in Nashville

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Texas fugitive who was listed as a missing person in Tennessee was taken into custody in Nashville early Monday morning.

According to Metro Nashville Police documents, Michael Waskiewicz, 40, was suspected to be in the area of 13 th Avenue South and Edgehill Avenue. Waskiewicz was reportedly listed as a missing person from Carthage, Tennessee.

Michael Waskiewicz (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When officers said they spoke with Waskiewicz and confirmed his identity, they learned he has a full extradition warrant that was confirmed out of Texas. He was allegedly charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Waskiewicz was taken into custody and will soon be returned to the Lone Star State.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

$375,000 awarded to build dog parks across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fifteen communities across Tennessee have won grants totaling $375,000 to build or enhance dog parks. Throughout the past year, dozens of communities have worked to organize residents, coordinate with local officials, mobilize on social media, and host pet-friendly events to compete to win the $25,000 grant from Boyd Foundation.
TENNESSEE STATE
TN kid found safe after missing more than a year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tipton County teenager has been found safe more than 13 months after Tennessee authorities issued an Endangered Child Alert. Carter Neal, 13, was reported safe by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday morning. His 16-year-old sister, Lainey Anderson, was located back in January. 📧...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
