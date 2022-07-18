Flood Advisory issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 07:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; De Kalb; Huntington; Kosciusko; Noble; Wabash; Whitley The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Allen County in northeastern Indiana Northern Wabash County in north central Indiana Noble County in northeastern Indiana Whitley County in northeastern Indiana Southwestern De Kalb County in northeastern Indiana Northern Huntington County in northeastern Indiana Eastern Kosciusko County in north central Indiana * Until 845 AM EDT. * At 753 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Topeka to near Tri-lakes to near North Manchester, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Fort Wayne, Huntington, Warsaw, Auburn, Kendallville, Columbia City, Garrett, North Manchester, Winona Lake, Ligonier, Tri-lakes, Huntertown, Avilla, Albion, Churubusco, South Whitley, Rome City, North Webster, Pierceton and Aboite. This includes the following highways Interstate 469 near mile marker 0, between mile markers 2 and 3, and between mile markers 7 and 8, and near mile marker 30. Interstate 69 in Indiana near mile marker 291, and between mile markers 294 and 329. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO