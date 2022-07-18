ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra Adds Free Trial, But There's a Catch

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe all-new tiered version of PlayStation Plus has added an extra little something for a very specific subset of users. New subscribers now have the option to sign up to the higher tiers of PlayStation Plus -- PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra -- with a seven-day free trial included....

comicbook.com

