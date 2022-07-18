ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When will India make up its mind about crypto?

By Alex Wilhelm
Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Alex and Grace are back to cover the biggest and most interesting technology, startup and markets news. Today was a fun day in that we didn’t start...

TechCrunch

Luminar to invest in Geely-affiliated Ecarx, eyes China market

The funding will be part of the pair’s wider collaboration on automotive-grade technologies, which aims to “enable advanced safety and automated driving capabilities in the production of consumer vehicles and commercial trucks,” a plan that Luminar unveiled in May. Luminar’s sensing technology can potentially reach millions of...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Just Eat Takeaway scales back in France as market value drops 84% in 10 months

Just Eat Takeaway is the result of a $7.6 billion merger between the U.K.’s Just East and Dutch rival Takeaway.com back in 2020. Shortly after, the new combined entity revealed plans to acquire Grubhub in the U.S., a $7.3 billion all-stock transaction that took the better part of a year to close. This food-delivery consolidation push was driven in large part by the global lockdown, a period through which many investment dollars were thrust toward helping people live better in a socially isolated world.
FOOD & DRINKS
TechCrunch

Looking for an investment from a CVC? Take these 3 tips to the negotiation table

A lot of entrepreneurs tend to focus only on the company’s valuation during talks, but often, other clauses in the contract can be far more impactful. The problem is that founders in the early stages of their business often don’t want to hire lawyers because of the cost involved, so they don’t have the legal knowledge or experience to negotiate the best possible deal.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Get ready for a lot of dead DAOs

After a lengthy crypto bull run, the startups and projects in the space are reining in expectations and settling in for a long-haul crypto winter. It’s been a particularly tough time for DAOs, which are seeing their treasuries and native tokens decline, forcing them to cut back on expenses while trying to drum up enthusiasm within their communities. The crypto governance organizations certainly have made a big splash in the past year but can the bulk of them survive a downturn? That was our hot topic of discussion this week.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Fundraising tips for early and midstage startups in 2022

This year’s a bit different. In large part due to persistently high inflation, round sizes and valuations are starting to come down — or normalize. As a CEO who successfully raised capital in Q4 last year and is actively raising another round right now, I want to share my observations and tactical tips with other founders looking to fundraise in today’s volatile market.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Russian hackers behind SolarWinds are now hiding malware in Google Drive

That’s according to researchers at Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 threat intelligence team, who said on Tuesday that the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) hacking unit — tracked as “Cloaked Ursa” by Unit 42 but more commonly known as APT29 or Cozy Bear — has incorporated Google’s cloud storage service into its hacking campaigns to hide their malware and their activities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechCrunch

Automating Amazon

Amazon’s huge bet on robotics dates back to its 2012 acquisition of Kiva Systems. Over the past decade, it’s a gamble that has paid off immeasurably as the retailer has become the 800 pound gorilla in any conversation about warehouse automation. VP Joseph Quinlivan will discuss what the company is doing to maintain its edge.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Did no one tell Europe the party is over?

With startups and VCs all heralding the doom of investment activity across the world, you’d think a market as large as Europe would be affected quite a bit. But European venture capital activity fell only slightly in the second quarter from the preceding three months. What’s more, venture totals on the continent remained robust, leaving it with a stronger-than-expected startup fundraising result for the first half of the year.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
TechCrunch

Elon Musk discloses that Tesla owns Dogecoin, but how much does it have?

“We have not sold any of our Dogecoin; we still have it,” Musk said in the call. Musk has detailed in the past that he personally owns Dogecoin but has not indicated that Tesla does, though the electric car company has been accepting Doge payments for some merchandise on their website. It’s unclear whether the company has simply been holding on to the tokens used for merch purchases or has made dedicated buys of the dog-themed “joke” cryptocurrency that Musk has repeatedly voiced his support for on Twitter.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Mark Cuban hasn’t profited from his ‘Shark Tank’ investments

“Are you up all time on ‘Shark Tank’ investments?” the podcast host asked. “Like, up financially?” the venture capitalist said. “Oh no, I’ve gotten beat.”. Mark Cuban on His Worst Shark Tank Investment 😅. “Shark Tank” brought the (dramatized, edited) inner workings of venture...
TV & VIDEOS
TechCrunch

15Five, a pioneer in talent management HR tech, raises $52M to boost its own performance

Now in use at some 3,400 companies — customers include Credit Karma, Spotify and Pendo, with its sweet spot specifically on businesses with between 100 and 2,500 employees — the startup will double down on what David Hassell, the CEO and founder of 15Five, describes as not just as providing insights, but also outcomes, ushering in a wider move into areas like coaching and education to expand a platform that today is used to help track and set goals for teams and individuals in them.15Five, describes as not just as providing insights, but also outcomes, ushering in a wider move into areas like coaching and education to expand a platform that today is used to help track and set goals for teams and individuals in them.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Growth cheat code: Use fractional hiring to stay on plan when cutting costs

Carefully manage towards profitability. This is a tough pill to swallow for founders who were planning to accelerate growth this year. Open Twitter and you’ll find a cacophony of founders, investors and advisers doling out advice for what to do next: downsize your product offerings; freeze all hiring; consider mass layoffs.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Dutchie Pay wants to help you stop paying in cash for your cannabis

As a technology platform for cannabis commerce, Oregon-based startup Dutchie is cognizant of the complexity of the problem it is trying to tackle. “We are frankly a little bit and kind of in the stone age when it comes to payments and cannabis,” co-founder and chief product officer Zach Lipson told TechCrunch.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Amazon starts delivering packages with Rivian-built EVs

The initial rollout, which kicks off in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle and St. Louis, will eventually spread to more than 100 cities by the end of the year, Amazon said. The end goal, at least for now, is to have more than 100,000 EV delivery vans on the road by 2030.
NORMAL, IL
TechCrunch

Observability startup Better Stack lands $18.6M in new cash

The observability market has matured in recent years with the growth of vendors like Datadog, New Relic, PagerDuty and the aforementioned Splunk. But there’s room for improvement. At least, that’s the assertion of Juraj Masar and Veronika Kolejak, the co-founders of Better Stack, an observability product that combines monitoring, logging, incident management and status pages with collaboration tools.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Thanks to Amazon, One Medical and Whole Foods are on the same dang shelf

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann got together with Grace once again this week for our weekly roundup show, and as often happens, news broke as we were gearing up to record. So we had to touch on the huge Amazon-One Medical deal to get started. Naturally we all had thoughts.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Looks like (some) neobanks will be OK after all

The overarching idea behind the push made sense — many traditional banks are IRL-first and digital second, and their brick-and-mortar way of doing things engendered costs that were passed on to consumers. So why not build a new bank, a neobank, that uses tech to augment a meager staff, eschews buildings, and passes along savings to customers instead?
PERSONAL FINANCE
TechCrunch

Google is reinstating app permissions list on Play Store

Google launched the Data Safety labels on Play Store in April after announcing them last year. Apple, on the other hand, launched its own data privacy labels in 2020 showing what data an app can collect from you. As Google was rolling out the Data Safety label across apps over...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

OK, don’t fear: The long shots are still getting venture funding

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha and Alex asked: How do founders hold two ideas in their heads: both that there is an economic downturn, but also that things are looking up for many industries?
MARKETS

