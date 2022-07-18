ODOT Weekly Update

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Adams County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• S.R. 770 Bridge Replacement – Work has begun to replace a bridge on S.R. 770 between Chambers Road and Davis Road. S.R. 770 will be closed for 60 days as part of this construction. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 247, S.R. 785, and S.R. 73. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

• S.R. 137/S.R.247 Resurfacing – Work has begun on a resurfacing project on S.R. 137 and S.R. 247. The work on S.R. 137 will be between S.R. 136 and S.R. 247, on S.R. 247 the work will be between S.R. 125 and S.R. 32. Traffic will be maintained throughout the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

• S.R. 32/U.S. 52 Bridge Maintenance – Work has begun on S.R. 32 between Seaman and Peebles, and on U.S. 52 just east of the intersection with Lower Twin Road in Scioto County. Traffic on S.R. 32 will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Traffic on U.S. 52 will be maintained in one lane using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

• U.S. 62 / S.R. 136 Safety Improvements – The project will construct turn lanes at two intersections along S.R. 32. They will be at the intersection of S.R. 32 / S.R. 136 in Adams County and the intersection of S.R. 32 / U.S. 62 in Brown County. Traffic will be maintained with single lane closures and flaggers as needed. The turn lanes are being constructed on S.R. 136 and U.S. 62 Estimated completion: Summer 2022

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at (740) 774-8834.