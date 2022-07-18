ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

ODOT Weekly Update

People's Defender
People's Defender
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgtWg_0gjcb0BC00

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Adams County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• S.R. 770 Bridge Replacement – Work has begun to replace a bridge on S.R. 770 between Chambers Road and Davis Road. S.R. 770 will be closed for 60 days as part of this construction. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 247, S.R. 785, and S.R. 73. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

• S.R. 137/S.R.247 Resurfacing – Work has begun on a resurfacing project on S.R. 137 and S.R. 247. The work on S.R. 137 will be between S.R. 136 and S.R. 247, on S.R. 247 the work will be between S.R. 125 and S.R. 32. Traffic will be maintained throughout the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

• S.R. 32/U.S. 52 Bridge Maintenance – Work has begun on S.R. 32 between Seaman and Peebles, and on U.S. 52 just east of the intersection with Lower Twin Road in Scioto County. Traffic on S.R. 32 will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Traffic on U.S. 52 will be maintained in one lane using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

• U.S. 62 / S.R. 136 Safety Improvements – The project will construct turn lanes at two intersections along S.R. 32. They will be at the intersection of S.R. 32 / S.R. 136 in Adams County and the intersection of S.R. 32 / U.S. 62 in Brown County. Traffic will be maintained with single lane closures and flaggers as needed. The turn lanes are being constructed on S.R. 136 and U.S. 62 Estimated completion: Summer 2022

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at (740) 774-8834.

Comments / 0

Related
People's Defender

A Fireman’s Farewell

William “Willie” Kirk passed away at age 91 on July 11 and was laid to rest on July 14 in a true fireman’s fashion. Willie was a 35-year West Union Volunteer Fire Department member and served as the Fire Chief for 15 years. He became fire chief after his father-in-law Everett Holmes retired. He was well-known in the community and served in other prominent roles such as the Village Council and Lions Club, and was a founding member of the West Union Volunteer Life Squad in 1973.
WEST UNION, OH
People's Defender

Megan Black ends outstanding 4-H Show Career

Megan Black might be ending her 4-H career with the Adams County Junior Dairymen after 13 years, but she will continue to do open shows at Nationals. She shows market lambs, market goats, market hogs, feeding calves, breeding heifers, and breeding goats. Megan also works at Maplecrest Farms, managing their Angus cattle and recently graduated from North Adams High School. She will attend Southern State’s nursing program in the fall.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Peebles, OH
Adams County, OH
Government
County
Adams County, OH
People's Defender

Its a wrap and a ‘rap’!

We were walking on sunshine all week long at the Adams County Fair. Royalty, rides, concerts, competitions, demolitions, and displays – how’s that for some alliteration? The Defender highlighted many fair activities this week and wants to congratulate all the participants and winners from the various events. 4-H...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
People's Defender

Judge Spencer initiates CASA program in Adams County

Children in foster care need a spokesperson. Will you be their voice? Judge Brett Spencer recognized the need of the over 200 children in the system and has initiated plans for an Adams County CASA program. In May, Judge Spencer met with Scioto County Juvenile Court Judge Alan Lemons and his court staff. That meeting led to a recent discussion with Cortney Reiser, Executive Director of Scioto County Juvenile Court CASA Program, about implementing this program locally.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odot#Traffic Signals#Urban Construction#Odot Weekly Update#S R 137#S R 136#S R 125#Seaman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
People's Defender

Happy 99th Birthday Esta Carter

“Honesty will get you farther in life than lies ever could” (unknown). Esta Carter attributes her 99th Birthday celebration to a lifetime of honesty. She was born on June 8, 1923, and today, her kitchen table overflows with flowers and cards. It was a privilege to sit and talk with Esta as she shared some highlights of the past 99 years.
MANCHESTER, OH
People's Defender

Larry A. King

Larry A. King, 70 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at his residence. Larry was born on August 28, 1951, in
WINCHESTER, OH
People's Defender

People's Defender

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy