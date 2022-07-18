ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Scores CA Tax Incentives To Move West For Anticipated Season 2 Of HBO Max Series

By Dominic Patten
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Just days before Rap Sh!t’s HBO Max debut, the Issa Rae produced comedy looks to be coming back for a second season and heading out to the Golden State.

Penned by the Insecure co-creator and starring Aida Osman and KaMillion, Rap Sh!t was awarded over $12.6 million this morning in the latest round of small screen tax credits from the state of California. Centered on job creation, the award was one of the two relocating series allocations during this award period from the California Film Commission.

The incentive is intended for a Season 2 of the Miami-set series about the trials and tribulations of two old but now not-so close friends who band together to form a hip hop group. With Rap Sh!t to drop on the Warner Bros Discovery streamer on July 21, no formal Season 2 announcement has come from HBO Max yet. However, the application for the tax credit and the conditional approval of the not insignificant amount of money makes a renewal pretty certain.

Having said that, HBO/HBO Max did not respond to request for comment on a second season of Rap Sh!t.

Rae EPs Rap Sh!t with Montrel McKay via Rae’s Hoorae Productions., along with Syreenta Singleton, who also serves as showrunner, Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment and Deniese Davis. Hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for Hoorae. Sadé Clacken Joseph directs Rap Sh!t‘s pilot. Rae’s audio content company Raedio will handle music supervision for the series.

Since its revitalization in 2014, California’s $330 million annually, and now more, entertainment tax incentive program has placed significant emphasis on poaching shows from other generous jurisdictions like Georgia and British Columbia up in Canada. The addition of Rap Sh!t and Louisiana-based Killing It brings the number of relocating series that Cali has snagged over the last several years to 27, joining the likes of Veep, Good Girls, In Treatment and American Horror Story.

Due to legislation recently signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom, there is approximately $71.1 million available each year until 2024 for relocating TV series under the CFC. With that in mind, the next application period for recurring and relocating TV series will be from September 19 – 22 online, with successful candidates unveiled just before Halloween.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Nathan Fillion & Niecy Nash-Betts Tease What’s To Come In ‘The Rookie’s Fifth Season & ‘The Rookie: Feds’ First, How “Mothership” Series & Spinoff Will Overlap – Comic-Con

Key creatives behind ABC’s hit police procedural The Rookie and its upcoming spinoff The Rookie: Feds made an appearance at Comic-Con today to tease what’s coming up on both series and discuss the nature of the interaction planned for them. Panelists for the conversation with TV Guide magazine’s...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Deadline

‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’: Harvey Keitel To Reprise Peter Sadusky Role; Teaser Trailer Released — Comic-Con

Click here to read the full article. Disney+ shared a teaser trailer and behind-the-scenes look at its upcoming series National Treasure: Edge of History at San Diego Comic-Con today, giving a glimpse of Jess (Lisette Olivera), the lead. The ABC Signature-produced series also announced that Harvey Keitel, who played Peter Sadusky — the FBI agent constantly at odds with Nicolas Cage’s Ben in the National Treasure film franchise — will join the series as a guest star in the same role. Justin Bartha also will guest star in the series, reprising his role as Ben’s best friend, Riley Poole. Comic-Con 2022: Deadline’s...
NFL
Deadline

Shonka Dukureh Dies: Blues Singer Who Played Big Mama Thornton In ‘Elvis’ Film Was 44

Shonka Dukureh, who just made her film debut in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, was found dead Thursday in her Nashville apartment, police said. She was 44. One of her two children discovered Dukureh’s body in her bedroom and went to a neighbor for help. The 911 call came in at 9:27 a.m. Nashville time, police said. The city’s medical examiner is working on finding a cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Gavin Newsom
Deadline

Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Deadline

ESPY Red Carpet Photos: Lindsey Vonn, Aaron Donald, Stephan Curry, Michelle Wie West & Many More

The red carpet for tonight’s ESPY Awards hosted by Stephan Curry on ESPN was a glittery collision of Hollywood and the sports world. Curry and wife Aisha brought the family and walked the carpet with the likes of Olympic Gold Medalists Lindsey Vonn, Eileen Gu, Allyson Felix and Aly Raisman; Super Bowl Champ Russell Wilson and singer Ciara; and Albert Pujols and Odell Beckham Jr. Also well-represented were the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Tax Incentive#Hbo#Rae S Hoorae Productions
Deadline

‘The Old Man’ Finale: Producers Address Mysterious Morgan & Whether Zoe (And Those Dogs) Will Be Back

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details about the season 1 finale of FX On Hulu’s The Old Man. FX on Hulu’s spy drama The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow wrapped its first season July 21 by answering several burning questions — namely, why Faraz Hamzad was so hellbent at getting to Dan Chase (Bridges) and his daughter, Angela (Alia Shawkat). Seriously, did you see that one coming? Here, Executive Producers Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz discuss those major reveals and the questions that continue to swirl around Morgan Bote (Joel Grey). DEADLINE So...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Knott’s Berry Farm Implements “Chaperone Policy,” Dress Code For Teens After Weekend Melee

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with latest: Responding to a brawl among teenagers that forced the park to close early on Saturday night, Knott’s Berry Farm announced today a “chaperone policy” that will require all guests aged 17 or under to be accompanied by a 21-or-older chaperone throughout their visit to the park on Fridays and Saturdays. Any teens found unaccompanied in the park on Fridays or Saturdays “will be subject to ejection” under the policy, which will take effect Friday. The policy follows an outbreak of violence among unruly teens around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said they initially...
BUENA PARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
Deadline

‘Little Demon’: Danny DeVito Reveals ‘Twins’ Reunion With Arnold Schwarzenegger In FXX Animated Series

FXX’s Little Demon will host a Twins reunion between Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The news was announced during the animated series’ SDCC panel on Friday. “Yes, I did. I got to be there when he recorded,” series’ executive producer and star DeVito, who plays the devil himself, confirmed during the presentation. “He’s wonderful in Little Demon; he’s very strong. We’re good buddies, we’re very, very close. We’re thrilled he will be part of our show. Sometimes you gotta lean on your friends to appear in your shows.”
TV SERIES
Deadline

Dave Chappelle’s Show In Minneapolis Tonight Cancelled Amidst Transphobic Remarks Backlash; Legendary Venue Immortalized In Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’

Dave Chappelle may have garnered an Emmy nomination last week for his controversial The Closer special, but today the comic was booted out of one of Minneapolis’ most storied venues for his often-wounding take on the transgender community. Mere hours before the Mark Twain Prize winner was set to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Deadline

Elaborate ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ Attraction Planned For Australia’s Warner Bros. Movie World

Click here to read the full article. No surprise the Yellow Brick Road ends in Oz, but which Oz? Australia can now make the claim after the country’s Warner Bros. Movie World amusement park announced the 2024 opening of a new park district devoted to The Wizard of Oz. With concept art and some very cool videos posted to Movie World’s Facebook page, the upcoming attraction looks to feature some iconic elements of the great 1939 MGM musical starring Judy Garland. Flying monkeys, the Wicked Witch’s castle, the Emerald City, Dorothy’s Kansas farm and of course the Yellow Brick Road all...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

105K+
Followers
32K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy