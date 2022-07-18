WCRC applying fog seal in Manchester Township

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING MINERAL EXTRACTION MORATORIUM. Please take notice that on July 12, 2022, the Township Board of Manchester Township adopted Ordinance No. 97, which imposes a one-year moratorium on the permitting, consideration, approval, location, erection, construction, and/or installation of Mineral Extractions (generally, the mining, quarrying, excavation, or other removal or processing of sand, gravel, soil, or other minerals from a mineral extraction site) in the Township in order to allow appropriate time to study and potentially adopt revised regulations governing Mineral Extractions. Copies of the Ordinance may be obtained from Danell Proctor, Manchester Township Clerk, at 275 S Macomb St, Manchester, MI 48158 during regular business hours.
