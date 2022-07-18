ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, MI

WCRC applying fog seal in Manchester Township

By Sara Swanson
themanchestermirror.com
 2 days ago

In Manchester Township, Austin Rd between county line and Village of Manchester, and Sharon Hollow Rd between Herman and Austin roads will have...

themanchestermirror.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

PHOTOS: Overturned semi closes US-23 ramp to I-96

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are responding to a gravel hauler that overturned early Wednesday morning at US-23 and I-96. Troopers with the Brighton post say northbound US-23 to westbound I-96 is open but the ramp is closed. According to MSP, the driver sustained minor injuries but...
BRIGHTON, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Summer Reading Finale at Manchester District Library

Submitted by Quintessa Gallinat, Manchester District Library. Manchester District Library (MDL) will host a special party on Thursday, July 21, to celebrate the Oceans of Possibilities 2022 Summer Reading Program finale. Festivities begin at 4:30pm on the back lawn of the Manchester Community Building at 912 City Rd. Guests can...
MANCHESTER, MI
wkzo.com

BCPD issues statement related to Bedford Township issue

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Battle Creek Police Department has been responding to a series of complaints between landowners in the Waubascon Road area, in Bedford Township, since March 2021. One of the landowners, Justin Schotts, has posted a series of personally-created videos – as many as...
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, MI
Manchester Township, NJ
Traffic
Local
Michigan Government
Manchester, MI
Government
City
Manchester Township, NJ
Local
Michigan Traffic
Manchester Township, NJ
Government
MLive

Amtrak temporarily closing second Washtenaw County railroad crossing

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The second in a series of temporary Amtrak closures at Washtenaw County railroad crossings is slated to begin on Wednesday. The Superior Road railroad crossing, between Huron River Drive and Geddes Road north of Ypsilanti, is slated to close to all traffic beginning on July 20, and lasting for approximately four days, according to a notice from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
cityoftaylor.com

Telegraph Cruise hits the streets this weekend

Classic car enthusiasts and spectators from throughout Southeast Michigan will converge on Telegraph Road for the annual cruise on Saturday, July 23. The cruise is held on the fourth Saturday in July each year, but many drivers cruise the course unofficially on Friday, too. “We want everyone to have fun...
TAYLOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
themanchestermirror.com

Public notice: Manchester Township

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING MINERAL EXTRACTION MORATORIUM. Please take notice that on July 12, 2022, the Township Board of Manchester Township adopted Ordinance No. 97, which imposes a one-year moratorium on the permitting, consideration, approval, location, erection, construction, and/or installation of Mineral Extractions (generally, the mining, quarrying, excavation, or other removal or processing of sand, gravel, soil, or other minerals from a mineral extraction site) in the Township in order to allow appropriate time to study and potentially adopt revised regulations governing Mineral Extractions. Copies of the Ordinance may be obtained from Danell Proctor, Manchester Township Clerk, at 275 S Macomb St, Manchester, MI 48158 during regular business hours.
MANCHESTER, MI
WLNS

Car crashes into Michigan State Police vehicle

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan State Police car sustained serious damage on Tuesday after another vehicle crashed into it. At around 6:00 p.m., troopers from the Brighton Post were responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens on. While traveling southbound on Old US-23, a car traveling...
BRIGHTON, MI
HometownLife.com

Credit union building materials gives Canton planning commissioners pause

Plans to bring a metro Detroit credit union to a former Canton Township bank building have stalled over the appearance of the building's brick color. Clinton Township-based Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union proposes to locate a new branch inside the former Huntington Bank building at 44530 Ford Road. The plans call for the credit union to use the current building, but with some modifications. Those include removing the front columns and the addition of a new glass vestibule, as well as staining the existing red bricks of the building to match the branding colors of the company to a more tan look.
CANTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Manchester Mirror
Dearborn Press & Guide

More than 100 ‘choke points’ in Ecorse Creek need to be cleared in Dearborn Heights

Results from a drone flyover of the nearly five-mile length of the Ecorse Creek reveal over 100 “choke points” between Powers and the Southfield Freeway. The survey – the first ever commissioned by the city of Dearborn Heights – was completed in mid-April in cooperation with Wade Trim. A choke point was determined to be an area where the normal flow of water was obstructed because of manmade or natural reasons.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
themanchestermirror.com

2022 Primary Election Guide for the Manchester Area

On Tuesday, August 2, Manchester Area residents will be able to vote in the Statewide Primary at their usual polling place from 7am to 8pm. You will have to choose a Republican or Democratic ballot. If you aren’t currently registered to vote, you can register in person up through election day with proof of residency.
MANCHESTER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wemu.org

Ann Arbor to Traverse City rail proposal takes next step

A funding plan to study the Ann Arbor to Traverse City rail concept is headed to the governor’s desk. The funding proposal for a Phase 2 study of the rail project was included in the budget surplus recommendations passed by the House and Senate in Michigan. If the monies...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy