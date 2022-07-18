August Moving Days: Daily Collections of Carts in Student Move Area

More Moving Days information can be found at www.cityofmadison.com/MovingDays

Starting at 6:30 a.m. on Monday August 1, 2022 residents in the downtown moving days area can place trash and recycling collection carts out for pickup.

On every weekday between Monday, August 1 and Monday, August 15, Streets Division crews will be emptying collection carts within the downtown moving days area.

Residents, especially if you are changing apartments in and around August 15, should fill and re-fill their collection carts again and again during the daily collection window.

Using carts correctly makes Streets Division collections faster and safer for everyone. Plus, using the carts appropriately keeps the city looking cleaner, and prevents piles of loose garbage stacked up along the street.

Guidelines for Trash Collection

Put all trash in the tan refuse cart. Do not pile trash loose at the curb.

Do not put trash in cardboard boxes. Place trash that cannot fit in the carts into trash bags not boxes.

Keep your trash and recycling separated from each other.

Guidelines for Recycling Collection

Place only appropriate recyclables into the green cart .

appropriate recyclables into the green cart Keep the recycling lid closed when out for collection. Rainwater damages paper inside.

Excess recyclables at the curb that cannot fit into the cart should be in a clear bags. Do not pile recyclables loose at the curb.

Empty, flatten, and bundle excess cardboard for curbside recycling.

Keep your refuse and recycling separated from each other.

Guidelines for Using the Carts

Make sure your carts remain accessible so the trucks can lift and empty them.

If you are moving out, leave the collection carts at the property. Do not take them. The carts belong to the City and must remain for the next tenants.

Drop-off Sites

Residents that have more recycling or trash than can fit into the carts can bring the excess to a Streets Division drop-off site.

Residents can bring one load a day of refuse, recycling, large items, or the other items accepted at the drop-off site.

The single load cannot be larger than what would fit into a standard pick-up truck bed or small single-axle trailer. Loads larger than those guidelines will be denied access.

Drop-off sites are different this year. The Badger Rd site is closed and the other sites have different hours.

Learn the locations, hours, and restrictions of the drop-off sites at www.cityofmadison.com/DropOffSites.

Additional Information

If there are questions, all residents are encouraged to contact the Streets Division.

Residents who live east of S. Park Street, and that includes the isthmus, should call 608-246-4532.

Residents west of S. Park Street, and that includes the neighborhoods around Camp Randall, should call 608-266-4681.

Additional information can also be found on the Streets Division’s Moving Days website, the Streets Division’s electronics recycling website, and the Recyclopedia.

Don’t forget to watch and share the Streets Division’s YouTube video on how to have a fast and safe move out.

Contacts