CASPER, Wyo. — Two men and two women face felony conspiracy charges after police say they lured a man into an assault at the Lake McKenzie duck ponds on Wednesday. The victim told police he went to the park off Bryan Stock Trail around noon to meet with a girl he had been talking to. The girl and her friend were in the water, and when he approached, two men in masks emerged from the bushes and assaulted him with a baseball bat and a putter, according to an affidavit filed by a Casper officer.

CASPER, WY ・ 17 HOURS AGO