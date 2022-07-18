ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities arrest 3 vehicle burglary suspects in North Tahoe

By Staff Report
Sierra Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three suspects were arrested this weekend after allegedly burglarizing several vehicles, authorities announced on Sunday. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday received a report from an employee at Crystal Bay Club Casino that two male subjects had broken the window of a vehicle...

