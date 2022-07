Alexander “Alec” Gabier, 31, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Jenison, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Alec was born on December 22, 1990, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Jeffery and Lisa (Kortering) Gabier. Alec attended Jenison Schools and graduated from Jenison High School in 2009. He went on to Grand Valley State University and graduated with his engineering degree. Alec enjoyed his professional engineering work, especially his drone work for the U.S. military. An emphatic and fun part of Alec’s life was his service cat “Mayhem”.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO