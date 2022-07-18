Leeds boy killed in ATV accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY — An unidentified body was found in water in unincorporated Jefferson County on Saturday, July 16, shortly after 5:00 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a location behind a home in the 5800 block of Java Avenue in the Edgewater area of unincorporated Jefferson County to investigate a report of a possible body in the water behind the residence.

