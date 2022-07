BIG RAPIDS – University officials announced both academic honors and graduates for the 2022 semester at Ferris State University and Kendall College of Art and Design. To be eligible for academic honors, the minimum requirements for full-time students each term are: 3.5 GPA and completion of 12 Ferris credit hours or more of graded course work at the 100 level or higher. The minimum requirements for part-time students each term are: 3.5 GPA with completion of at least 12 accumulated Ferris credit hours of graded course work at the 100 level or higher.

