Tony Khan talks about Ring of Honor's hopeful future on television. Since Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor back in March, the future of the brand as it pertains to their distribution has remained uncertain. Tony Khan has frequently discussed the hope that the promotion will land on a TV network or streaming platform but during a media scrum prior to Death Before Dishonor 2022, Tony Khan expanded on his desires to see the promotion land a weekly television deal and how that will correlate to the growth of its roster.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO