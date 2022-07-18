ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

Branford Senior Legion Competes in States

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Branford Senior American Legion 19-U baseball team picked up a few victories during the final week of its regular season and then competed in the State Tournament last weekend. Branford took a loss to Trumbull in its first game of the state tourney before losing to Mossup in its second...

James D. Keating

James D. “Jim” Keating, 80 years old, of Old Saybrook, passed away July 11. Jim was born in Hartford to Adrian F. Keating and Margaret (Maroney) Keating Aug. 1, 1941. He graduated from Saint Augustine Elementary School (1955) and Morgan G. Bulkeley High School (1959) in Hartford. Jim married Salvatrice (Farinella) Keating June 15, 1963 in Hartford. He graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering degree. In 1965, he graduated from the University of Connecticut in Storrs, with a Master of Business Administration degree. In 1963, Jim was hired as an engineer by the Norden Company. After one year, Jim took a leave of absence to pursue his MBA. In 1965, Jim was hired by International Business Machines (IBM) as a sales executive. He worked for IBM for 44 years. For many years, Jim served as a volunteer in several Old Saybrook organizations. These include the Old Saybrook Economic Development Commission, moderator of the District 1 polling location for local and national elections, and serving lunch for the Old Saybrook Soup Kitchen in Centerbrook.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Ronald B. Cerrito

Ronald B. “Ron” Cerrito of Branford, died July 14 at the Mary Wade Home in New Haven. Ronald was born in New Haven, Feb. 20, 1940, a son of the late Anthony and Marian Toro Cerrito. He had been the owner and operator, along with his twin brother...
BRANFORD, CT
Bill’s Seafood Awards Eight Student-Athletes with Scholarships

Bill’s Seafood Restaurant in Westbrook recently presented its annual scholarships for 2022. The Bill’s Seafood scholarship committee handed out scholarships to eight student-athletes who recently graduated from their respective high schools in the local area. The recipients of the 2022 Bill’s Seafood Scholarship include Garret Garbinski and Katherine...
WESTBROOK, CT
Matesky Caps Off Valley Tennis Career with Major Accolade

Kaid Matesky was named the Unsung Hero for the Valley Regional boys’ tennis team this season. Kaid felt that it was a major honor to receive the award after he grew into a senior leader, helping the Warriors claim the Shoreline Conference championship while forming one half of their No. 1 doubles duo.
DEEP RIVER, CT
Branford Attorney Al Ippolito Receives Endorsement for Probate Judge

Branford Attorney Al Ippolito has received the Republican endorsement to be the next Probate Judge for Branford and North Branford, replacing Frank Forgione, who is retiring. “I know I have big shoes to fill,” said Ippolito, “but I feel I have the experience to serve this community as its next probate judge. I have been blessed to have practiced law in Connecticut for many years. For all those years much of my practice has been representing clients in probate matters.”
BRANFORD, CT
Branford Police Investigation Leads to Arrest for 2021 Bank Robbery

An East Haven man has been arrested and charged in connection with an October 2021 bank robbery in Branford. On Wednesday, July 20, Branford Police Department reported the arrest of Jason Gardner, 34, of East Haven. Gardner was charged with Robbery 2nd Degree (53a-135) and Larceny 2nd Degree (53a-123). Branford...
BRANFORD, CT
Freund Steps Up on the Singles Court

Jonah Freund proved a huge asset to the Westbrook boys’ tennis team with his ability to shift around the lineup. Whether competing in singles or doubles, Jonah thrived at whatever position he was playing for the Knights during the past few seasons. After helping Westbrook post a record of...
WESTBROOK, CT
First Lady Touches Down at Tweed

First lady Dr. Jill Biden was in Connecticut on July 20 with U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona to visit the Horizons program at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven. The duo flew into Tweed New Haven airport, touching down at 12:30 p.m. before hopping into waiting SUVs. According to an itinerary issued by the Department of Education, Biden and Cardona were traveling to summer learning programs in Connecticut, Georgia, and Michigan that are using funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to address the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on students’ academic and mental health needs.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Berardino Becomes a Top-Notch Runner for the Cougars

After dancing for 11 years, Isabel Berardino decided that she needed a change and joined Haddam-Killingworth’s cross country and track programs. Isabel unlocked her potential by running for the Cougars and has gone on to help the outdoor track team claim two Shoreline Conference crowns, while contributing to a pair of conference and state championships with the cross country squad, winning an individual Shoreline Conference cross country title along the way.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Maselli Receives JTW Scholarship from Bill’s Seafood and Atlantic Outboard

Bill’s Seafood Restaurant and Atlantic Outboard in Westbrook have recently announced the recipient of the 2022 JTW Scholarship. The recipient of this year’s scholarship is Joseph Maselli of Old Saybrook. Bill’s Seafood and Atlantic Outboard award an annual scholarship or scholarships to a qualifying individual or individuals who...
North Branford’s New ’Show Mobile’ will Premiere at PoCo

NORTH BRANFORD - North Branford’s shiny, brand-new “show mobile” mobile stage is now in town, and will have its premiere at the North Branford Potato and Corn (PoCo) Festival Aug. 4 to 7. The mobile stage will take center stage as PoCo’s main stage for live entertainment...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
Joan LaFontaine

Joan LaFontaine passed away on June 25 at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, Florida with her family by her side. Mrs. LaFontaine was born on June 12, 1934 in Newark, New Jersey to Catherine Lynch Freed and Samuel Freed. The family later settled in West Haven. Joan attended St. Lawrence School and later graduated high school from Laurelton Hall. Joan married Lou LaFontaine with whom she celebrated 65 years of marriage in May. Through his long career with United Technologies, Joan and Lou traveled around the world including memorable visits to Africa, Switzerland, Paris, and Australia.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Farrah Helps the Grizzlies Flip the Script in 2022

Jack Farrah exemplifies all the qualities that come with being a true team player. Throughout the past two seasons, Jack has made a considerable impact as a member of the Guilford baseball team with the personality, leadership, and character that he brings to the Grizzlies. Jack helped Guilford achieve a bounceback season in 2022 and feels eager to continue playing a key role on the team when he’s a senior captain next year.
GUILFORD, CT
Jane Leamon: Raised to Help Others

If the phrase “Pay it Forward”—which first appeared in the 1916 book In the Garden of Delight by Lily Hardy Hammond—had a picture of a person to go along with it, the model in the photograph could be Jane Leamon. She’s only 17, but Jane’s goodwill toward others not only makes her an archetype of kindness but her extensive list of volunteer accomplishments to date has made her a Beacon Award nominee for 2022.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Thursdays On The Dock To Feature Butter Jones

Butter Jones will perform as part of the Thursdays on the Dock on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Connecticut River Museum, 67 Main Street, Essex. Attendees should plan to bring a chair or blanket. The presenting sponsor Privé Swiss Wellness will offer massages and giveaways.
Neleber’s Transformative Leadership Supports School Nursing

“I’m not going to ask you to do anything I wouldn’t do. That’s collaborative. That’s part of nursing.”. That’s the type of transformative leadership style Pam Neleber, Guilford Public Schools (GPS) Health Services Coordinator, has modeled for the district’s school nursing and health aide staff.
GUILFORD, CT
Worked Against the Odds

I encourage registered Democrats in Guilford and Branford to vote for Andy Gottlieb in the primary for state representative on Tuesday, Aug. 9. I’ve known Andy since we were students at Guilford High School. He has always been an incredibly smart, caring, and thoughtful person. All of these attributes translate into his comprehensive, progressive platform. You can read his detailed plans for state policies at andyct.org.
GUILFORD, CT
Impressed About Her Focus

Moira Rader is the endorsed Democratic candidate for State Representative in Guilford and Branford. I enthusiastically urge her election. She will serve in the effective and distinguished tradition of her recent predecessors Sean Scanlon and Pat Widlitz. She brings not only her experience as Vice Chair of our Board of Education but also extensive service in the design and real estate professions.
GUILFORD, CT
Sweet Sisters Need a Loving Home

These darling 4-month old kitten faces belong to Emmie (white with black markings) and Willow (brown, black, white tabby). They love to be petted, massaged, stroked and purr very loudly. Emmie and Willow’s playful antics will provide your home with endless laughter. These two cuties have made it clear that they are inseparable and need to be adopted as a pair. Could you give them the love and nurturing they crave? For an appointment to meet Emmie and Willow, please call Forgotten Felines at 860-669-1347 or apply online at www.forgottenfelinesct.org. Not ready to add kittens to your house? We have lots of available adult cats waiting for homes as well. Please don’t overlook these fabulous felines!
WESTBROOK, CT
New Murals Celebrate Diversity in Clinton

Thanks to the joint efforts of the Clinton Arts Council and the Morgan School Social Justice Club, The Morgan School is now home to two new murals meant to celebrate the pursuit of social justice in Clinton and abroad. Steve Van Ness, the president of the arts council, told the...
CLINTON, CT

