BATON ROUGE - Police documents revealed disturbing new details in a rape that happened outside a business along Perkins Road earlier this month. Though authorities initially described the attack as an attempted sexual assault, arrest documents filed Thursday said the attacker raped the victim after he blindsided her in a parking lot. Investigators said Oubre punched the woman in the face and then placed her in a chokehold, dragging her behind a bar.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO