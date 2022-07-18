ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Drug arrest of Mason City woman Friday leads to another drug arrest on Monday

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY, Iowa – A drug arrest on Friday leads to another one on Monday. Amanda Staley, 31, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond after she was arrested Friday night in the...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
kwayradio.com

Charles City Man Arrested After Strange Violence

A Charles City man was arrested in Council Bluffs on Wednesday after allegedly crashing his car into his neighbor’s home intentionally because he believed they were flying stealth drones over his property, according to KIMT. 51 year old James Foster Jr. is accused of deliberately crashing his car into his neighbor’s home on July 12th before backing up and driving his car through an overhead door on an outbuilding. The car became stuck at that point, so Foster went home. When police showed up at Foster’s home he allegedly charged at them in an aggressive manner. Police say he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred his speech but he refused to take a sobriety test or give a urine specimen. Foster has been charged with first degree Criminal Mischief, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, first degree Burglary, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, and OWI- 1st offense. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $43,000 cash only bond.
CHARLES CITY, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin man pleads not guilty to multiple aggravated robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing a peace officer charges in Mower County District Court

An Austin man facing eight felony charges in Mower County District Court connected to a recent string of armed robberies in Austin has pleaded not guilty. 26-year old Adrick Deonte Mims pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges for 1st degree aggravated robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon and two counts of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon for a robbery at Reed’s 4th Avenue Food and Fuel on June 12th. Mims also pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges for 1st degree aggravated robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon for a robbery at Cheer’s Liquor on June 19th, and Mims also pleaded not guilty to felony charges for 1st degree aggravated robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon after allegedly robbing Ankeny’s Mini Mart on June 24th, and then fleeing from law enforcement into the city of Lyle, where he was apprehended.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Charles City man arrested for crashing a car into his neighbor's house

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been arrested for intentionally crashing a car into his neighbor’s home. James Ray Foster Jr., 51 of Charles City, is facing charges of first-degree criminal mischief, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, assault on persons in certain occupations, and OWI-1st offense.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Law enforcement: Man caught with meth twice in a week in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is charged with two drug crimes in less than seven days. Edward Lloyd Sharp II, 44 of Mason City, is facing two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Court documents state Sharp was pulled over on July 13 in the 1300 block of South Federal Avenue in Mason City and was found in possession of eight baggies holding a total of 15 grams of suspected meth.
MASON CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mason City, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
Cerro Gordo County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Mason City, IA
County
Cerro Gordo County, IA
KIMT

Austin woman gets stay of adjudication for meth possession

AUSTIN, Minn. – A conviction for meth possession won’t stay on her record if a Mower County woman follows the rules. Sabrina Elizabeth Stotlar, 31 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation. Stotlar pleaded guilty to third-degree drug possession for her arrest on September 7, 2021. Austin police say Stotlar was pulled over and 22.34 grams of methamphetamine were found in her vehicle.
AUSTIN, MN
Central Illinois Proud

3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
MAQUOKETA, IA
KIMT

2 killed in crash in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Two people were killed and a third person was injured Friday night in a single-vehicle crash. The Iowa State Patrol said a 2006 GMC Sierra was northbound on Fir Ave. near 330th St. when it lost control and rolled. The crash was reported at 8:15 a.m.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Names of Maquoketa triple-homicide victims released

(Maquoketa) The three victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified as:. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three victims. Once completed, the findings will be released. Additionally, the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on suspect Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23.
MAQUOKETA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Drugs#Gordo#Baggies#Tiffany Dr Court
KIMT

Missing woman found safe in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police are looking for a woman who went missing Thursday morning. The Clear Lake Police Department says Carolyn Anderson left her home in the 100 block of Prospect Drive on foot and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and purple pants. Anyone with information...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KAAL-TV

Charles City woman sentenced to 27 years in deadly head-on collision

(ABC 6 News) - A Charles City woman charged with killing two people in a head-on collision in September 2021 has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. Casey Jo Lindahl, 29 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to two counts of homicide by vehicle-OWI and one count of child endangerment for the head-on collision on September 4, 2021.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City businesses, law enforcement preparing for RAGBRAI

MASON CITY, Iowa - We're less than a week away from thousands of bike riders descending on North Iowa for the return of RAGBRAI, with Mason City being designated as an overnight stop for the first time since 2014. Ahead of riders from across the world traveling through the River City, businesses and law enforcement are preparing for the influx of visitors.
MASON CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cgcounty.org

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office

Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Albert Lea man pleads guilty to knife threats

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening two people with a knife is pleading guilty. Jose Adan Mendoza III, 24 of Albert Lea, was arrested on March 2, 2020, and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. Police say he went to an Albert Lea home and threatened two people with a butcher knife, pointing it at them and saying “I will kill you.”
ALBERT LEA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Wells trucker involved in triple fatal crash on I-94

A truck driver from Wells was involved in a fatal crash on I-94 Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says three people died when their Ford Edge was pinned between two semi trucks. Killed were Robert Charles Correll, 65, and Linda Marie Correll, 63, both of Ham Lake, and Shirley...
WELLS, MN
KIMT

Tulsa horse show a 'bucket list' event for Iowa woman

DENVER, Iowa (AP) — If Kim Kass had one wish, it’d be that she could spend every minute with her horse. “I’d be living the life I love to live,” she said. “There’s nothing better than starting your morning with your horse. It’s peaceful, it’s just us, the birds, and the crickets.”
DENVER, IA
KIMT

One Vision is ending its Festival of Trees in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – After 26 years, One Vision says it is ending its annual Festival of Trees. The Christmas-season event saw dozens of trees, wreaths, swags, and baskets decorated by volunteers, organizations, and businesses put on display and available for purchase. The Festival of Trees was an online...
CLEAR LAKE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy