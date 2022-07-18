ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

Branford Girls’ Tennis Enjoys Sensational Campaign on the Court

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntering the season with a new head coach and a relatively young roster, the athletes on the Branford girls’ tennis team were determined to prove that they would be a formidable opponent in the SCC this year. In the end, the Hornets put together a stellar performance on the court by...

zip06.com

O’Connor Loved Every Second of Playing Lacrosse for the Nighthawks

Eliza O’Connor couldn’t have asked for a better career as a member of the North Haven girls’ lacrosse team. Eliza excelled on the offensive end of the field for the Nighthawks and loved every second of leading the team as a senior captain this year, helping North Haven increase its win total from the 2021 season.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Hills Helps North Branford Continue its Tradition of Excellence

During her time in the North Branford softball program, Bella Hills has become a three-time Shoreline Conference champion, an All-Conference honoree, and a captain of the Thunderbirds. As she moves on to play softball at Fairleigh Dickinson, Bella says that competing for North Branford allowed her love for the sport to flourish as she carved out a solid career on the ballfield.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Brasile’s Dedicated to East Haven on the Diamond

For over two decades, Gary Brasile has been committed to giving back to his hometown as a member of the coaching staff with the East Haven High School baseball team. Gary, who still plays the sport himself, says that baseball is in his heart and soul and that coaching allows him to share his love for the game with the next generation of Yellowjackets.
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Berardino Becomes a Top-Notch Runner for the Cougars

After dancing for 11 years, Isabel Berardino decided that she needed a change and joined Haddam-Killingworth’s cross country and track programs. Isabel unlocked her potential by running for the Cougars and has gone on to help the outdoor track team claim two Shoreline Conference crowns, while contributing to a pair of conference and state championships with the cross country squad, winning an individual Shoreline Conference cross country title along the way.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Branford, CT
Sports
zip06.com

Farrah Helps the Grizzlies Flip the Script in 2022

Jack Farrah exemplifies all the qualities that come with being a true team player. Throughout the past two seasons, Jack has made a considerable impact as a member of the Guilford baseball team with the personality, leadership, and character that he brings to the Grizzlies. Jack helped Guilford achieve a bounceback season in 2022 and feels eager to continue playing a key role on the team when he’s a senior captain next year.
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Freund Steps Up on the Singles Court

Jonah Freund proved a huge asset to the Westbrook boys’ tennis team with his ability to shift around the lineup. Whether competing in singles or doubles, Jonah thrived at whatever position he was playing for the Knights during the past few seasons. After helping Westbrook post a record of...
WESTBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Ronald B. Cerrito

Ronald B. “Ron” Cerrito of Branford, died July 14 at the Mary Wade Home in New Haven. Ronald was born in New Haven, Feb. 20, 1940, a son of the late Anthony and Marian Toro Cerrito. He had been the owner and operator, along with his twin brother...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

James D. Keating

James D. “Jim” Keating, 80 years old, of Old Saybrook, passed away July 11. Jim was born in Hartford to Adrian F. Keating and Margaret (Maroney) Keating Aug. 1, 1941. He graduated from Saint Augustine Elementary School (1955) and Morgan G. Bulkeley High School (1959) in Hartford. Jim married Salvatrice (Farinella) Keating June 15, 1963 in Hartford. He graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering degree. In 1965, he graduated from the University of Connecticut in Storrs, with a Master of Business Administration degree. In 1963, Jim was hired as an engineer by the Norden Company. After one year, Jim took a leave of absence to pursue his MBA. In 1965, Jim was hired by International Business Machines (IBM) as a sales executive. He worked for IBM for 44 years. For many years, Jim served as a volunteer in several Old Saybrook organizations. These include the Old Saybrook Economic Development Commission, moderator of the District 1 polling location for local and national elections, and serving lunch for the Old Saybrook Soup Kitchen in Centerbrook.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Branford Police Investigation Leads to Arrest for 2021 Bank Robbery

An East Haven man has been arrested and charged in connection with an October 2021 bank robbery in Branford. On Wednesday, July 20, Branford Police Department reported the arrest of Jason Gardner, 34, of East Haven. Gardner was charged with Robbery 2nd Degree (53a-135) and Larceny 2nd Degree (53a-123). Branford...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

North Branford’s New ’Show Mobile’ will Premiere at PoCo

NORTH BRANFORD - North Branford’s shiny, brand-new “show mobile” mobile stage is now in town, and will have its premiere at the North Branford Potato and Corn (PoCo) Festival Aug. 4 to 7. The mobile stage will take center stage as PoCo’s main stage for live entertainment...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Bill’s Seafood Awards Eight Student-Athletes with Scholarships

Bill’s Seafood Restaurant in Westbrook recently presented its annual scholarships for 2022. The Bill’s Seafood scholarship committee handed out scholarships to eight student-athletes who recently graduated from their respective high schools in the local area. The recipients of the 2022 Bill’s Seafood Scholarship include Garret Garbinski and Katherine...
WESTBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Joan LaFontaine

Joan LaFontaine passed away on June 25 at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, Florida with her family by her side. Mrs. LaFontaine was born on June 12, 1934 in Newark, New Jersey to Catherine Lynch Freed and Samuel Freed. The family later settled in West Haven. Joan attended St. Lawrence School and later graduated high school from Laurelton Hall. Joan married Lou LaFontaine with whom she celebrated 65 years of marriage in May. Through his long career with United Technologies, Joan and Lou traveled around the world including memorable visits to Africa, Switzerland, Paris, and Australia.
WEST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Marc Collins: A Job Well Done

It wasn’t until the last day of school that many learned Marc Collins was completing his career of 42 years and four months with Branford Public Schools (BPS). As someone who feels that doing a job well is the best possible reward, leaving his post quietly is pretty much the way Marc wanted it to be.
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

First Lady Touches Down at Tweed

First lady Dr. Jill Biden was in Connecticut on July 20 with U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona to visit the Horizons program at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven. The duo flew into Tweed New Haven airport, touching down at 12:30 p.m. before hopping into waiting SUVs. According to an itinerary issued by the Department of Education, Biden and Cardona were traveling to summer learning programs in Connecticut, Georgia, and Michigan that are using funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to address the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on students’ academic and mental health needs.
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Maselli Receives JTW Scholarship from Bill’s Seafood and Atlantic Outboard

Bill’s Seafood Restaurant and Atlantic Outboard in Westbrook have recently announced the recipient of the 2022 JTW Scholarship. The recipient of this year’s scholarship is Joseph Maselli of Old Saybrook. Bill’s Seafood and Atlantic Outboard award an annual scholarship or scholarships to a qualifying individual or individuals who...
zip06.com

Jane Leamon: Raised to Help Others

If the phrase “Pay it Forward”—which first appeared in the 1916 book In the Garden of Delight by Lily Hardy Hammond—had a picture of a person to go along with it, the model in the photograph could be Jane Leamon. She’s only 17, but Jane’s goodwill toward others not only makes her an archetype of kindness but her extensive list of volunteer accomplishments to date has made her a Beacon Award nominee for 2022.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Angeline (Grieco) Walicki

Angeline (Grieco) Walicki, 95, of Madison died peacefully July 10 surrounded by her loving family. Angie was born Nov. 28, 1926 in New Britain, the daughter of the late Mary and Nunzio Grieco. Angie grew up in New Britain and graduated from New Britain High School. She worked for Stanley...
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Thursdays On The Dock To Feature Butter Jones

Butter Jones will perform as part of the Thursdays on the Dock on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Connecticut River Museum, 67 Main Street, Essex. Attendees should plan to bring a chair or blanket. The presenting sponsor Privé Swiss Wellness will offer massages and giveaways.
zip06.com

Jan O’Sullivan: Super Volunteer

When you talk about volunteers, there’s one name that comes to the top of the list in Killingworth. Jan O’Sullivan’s history of civic action is long, and for decades, her efforts have allowed the Killingworth community to thrive despite municipal issues that many towns ordinarily do not face.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
zip06.com

Neleber’s Transformative Leadership Supports School Nursing

“I’m not going to ask you to do anything I wouldn’t do. That’s collaborative. That’s part of nursing.”. That’s the type of transformative leadership style Pam Neleber, Guilford Public Schools (GPS) Health Services Coordinator, has modeled for the district’s school nursing and health aide staff.
GUILFORD, CT

