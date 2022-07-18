ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

More Americans working 2 full-time jobs as side hustles skyrocket

By Christy Strawser
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpVe3_0gjcShWv00

It's a side hustle if you do it in addition to your job, but what's it called when you're hustling your way through two-full time positions? More Americans are finding out.

The Washington Post reports that amid skyrocketing inflation, the percentage of people working multiple full-time jobs in the United States increased from 4% in April 2020 to 4.8% in June 2022.

And that's just the full-time number. When you add in 'side hustles,' part-time, freelance or contract gigs that people perform to earn extra money in addition to their full-time job, the number skyrockets. Forty-four percent of Americans are working at least one extra job to make ends meet, according to survey from Insuranks , a small-business insurance marketplace, that took place from May 31 through June 2.

"An additional 28% said that they took on a secondary gig due to inflation — the highest the U.S. has experienced in 40 years — driving up costs," CNBC reported.

The Insuranks survey found that side hustlers spend, on average, 13 hours a week on their second job and bring in an extra $483 per month.

On one hand, economists say it's a positive sign that jobs are available as the latest jobs report showed that employers added a healthy 372,000 jobs in June, keeping unemployment at a very low 3.6%. But, as the Post noted, the number of people taking on multiple jobs is "also a sign of increasing financial strain on Americans’ pocketbooks."

Average hourly earnings in June rose by 5.1 percent from a year earlier while inflation rose 9.1%, the biggest spike since 1981.

Gas, groceries and more cost more than they did a year ago, which is driving people like Hermes Diaz, a construction worker from Queens who the Washington Post reported had to take a second job as a commercial cleaner because of rising prices, working up to 90 hours a week to pay rent and his daughter’s college tuition.

“I can’t buy the same things I used to buy,” Diaz said. “Even really cheap clothes. Fruit. The same type of rice. The eggs are too expensive. I have other priorities. I am buying a lot less, but I am spending more money.”

CBS News reported on a family forced to take out loans to pay for the $200 a week in gas it costs to get their 15 year-old daughter to appointments for bone cancer treatment in rural Indiana. "Let's pay the majority of the bills. But the end of the day, I said, 'Wait a minute, we do not have money for gas," Analiza Vincent told CBS . "So I end up, like, going the instant cash. That's our best friend right now."

Comments / 1

Related
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
JOBS
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Skyrocket#Side Hustles#Full Time Job#Business Economics#The Washington Post#Insuranks#Cnbc
The Independent

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday.From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.The second payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.People may be entitled to receive the £650 in two lump sums if they receive certain support, such as Universal Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support, Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.Those eligible...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy