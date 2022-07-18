ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The stock market is poised for a summer relief rally driven by lower oil prices, no economic recession, and a rollover in inflation, Stifel says

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
  • The stock market is poised for a 9% relief rally this summer as the economy avoids a recession, according to Stifel.
  • The firm sees oil prices falling to as low as $75 per barrel, which will help cool down inflation.
  • While Stifel sees a bullish set-up in the stock market right now, it still expects a bearish decade ahead.

Same Ole
4d ago

This is the liberal media trying to paint a rosey picture to help Democrats out for mid terms. Fact is its a recession and the gas is only going down because they temporarily suspended the gas tax. After Midterms they will high jack it to make back all the 💰 they lost.

