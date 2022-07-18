ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Footballer bodycams were worn in a pre-season match and it looks completely surreal

By Darren Richman
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QB69m_0gjcSIes00

During a pre-season friendly between AC Milan and FC Köln, an ideal time for experimentation if there ever was one, several players wore body cameras and allowed viewers a rare opportunity to see a game from an entirely new perspective.

In the kind of footage usually only seen in episodes of Peep Show, fans were treated to the perspective of other human beings doing their thing. With a selection of players wearing cameras and microphones, this was a truly unique experience for supporters.

The entire experiment calls to mind a video game without the ability to actually control the players.

The game, dubbed an “innovation match” took place in Cologne and began with a bird’s eye view of the pre-match handshakes. Before the game began, the mics picked up the players uttering the kind of things heard on Hackney Marshes on a Sunday morning, ranging from “let’s go” to “come on”.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The footage during corners is genuinely compelling as the ball is whipped in by the German side and the POV of the Milan defenders is genuinely quite daunting. One feels as close to the action as it’s possible to feel and the effect is disconcerting.

The highlight, without a shadow of a doubt, is the plethora of intriguing angles provided for Olivier Giroud’s delightful goal. First there is the assistant referee’s view and it’s abundantly clear he was correct to keep his flag down.

Best of all, though, is the viewpoint of Timo Hübers as he is left stranded while attempting to prevent Milan from taking the lead. It’s the Dunkirk of football camera angles, taking us as close to the experience of being there as technology will allow.

Watch the full unique highlights below:

1. FC Köln vs. AC Milan | Highlights | Innovation Match with Body Cams and Mic’d Up Playerswww.youtube.com

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage 20 ITT LIVE: Ineos’s Filippo Ganna goes quickest in individual time trial

The 2022 Tour de France moves into the hills of southern France today for the final competitive stage before the procession to Paris tomorrow, with this stage 20 individual time trial from the clifftop village of Rocamadour in to Lacapelle-Marival, a small town known for its chateau.The route is a 41km to road which contains some undulations and offers some scope for time gains, but it would take some truly dramatic for the podium places to shift now. Jonas Vingegaard is on course for his first Tour de France crown with a three-minute lead over reigning champion Tadej Pogacar, and...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivier Giroud
Person
Timo Hübers
Indy100

19 top reactions after England beats Spain in Euro 2022 quarter-finals

England have made it through to the semi-finals of the women's Euros after an beating Spain 2-1 in the quarter-finals last night. Ella Toone and Georgia Stanway scored the goals needed to take the team through to the next round where they will either face Belgium or Sweden and compete for a spot in the final.
UEFA
Indy100

Indy100

183K+
Followers
14K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy