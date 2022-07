Happy National Daiquiri Day! There are 30 states in the U.S. that offer drive-thru alcohol including Louisiana and our neighbors to the west, Texas. In Louisiana, the daiquiri is the drive-thru drink favorite. Acadiana is filled with places to get a daiquiri, but when it comes to the best, there are three that take the top spots.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO