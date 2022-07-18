Dangerous heat throughout the valley with a chance of rain and thunderstorms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the valley today, along with triple-digit heat.

Dangerous heat is expected in the lower elevations of Central California today.

Widespread triple-digit heat is anticipated in the San Joaquin Valley Tuesday through Thursday, while temperatures in the low 100s will be likely throughout most of the San Joaquin Valley from Friday through Sunday.

Some showers and thunderstorms have developed around Kern County this morning, including around Bakersfield.

We will see more of the same throughout the day, but mainly in the mountain and desert areas.

