White Marsh, MD

FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of July 18 announced

By Chris Montcalmo
 4 days ago
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of July 18 have been announced.

White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays

WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday.

The lineup for Tuesday, July 19 is as follows:

  • Boss Burger LLC
  • Conrad’s Crabs
  • Diner on the go
  • The Rolling Grill Pit Beef & Catering Crossroads Bistro
  • Comfort Kitchen
  • Yummy Sweets:
  • Kona Ice of Bel Air/Perry Hall
  • Miss Twist
  • Candi’s Sweets
  • Music with Dwayne Wilson

The station is located at 10331 Philadelphia Road in White Marsh (21162).

Perry Hall Food Trucks

This week’s Perry Hall Food Trucks schedule is as follows:

Seven Courts Drive (9240 Seven Courts Drive):

  • Fri. 7/22 4:30-7:30PM: Dizzy Cow Pizzeria (Online Ordering)
  • Sat. 7/23 9AM-1PM: The Lyfe Café (Online Ordering)
  • Sun. 7/24 4:30-7:30PM: BMORE GREEK GRILL

Additional Perry Hall Food Trucks details are available online at BestFoodTrucks.com or on the iPhone and/or Google Play mobile app.

Long Green VFC Food Truck Wednesdays

Long Green Volunteer Fire Company Food Truck Wednesday takes place on Wednesday, July 20 from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.

The lineup for this week is as follows:

  • MaGerk’s BelAir
  • BrickNFire Pizza Company- Mobile
  • Chesapeake Food Works
  • Old Line Grill
  • Don’s Dogs
  • Cowboy Eats
  • Miss Twist Ice Cream
  • Independent Brewing Company

LGVFC is located at 4506 Long Green Road in Glen Arm (21057).

Rosedale VFC Food Truck Thursdays

Rosedale Volunteer Fire Company will be holding Food Truck Thursdays every week 4 – 8 p.m. at the station.

The lineup for Thursday, July 21 is as follows:

  • TBA

Rosedale VFC is located at 8037 Philadelphia Road (21237).

The post FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of July 18 announced appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Lifestyle
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Starting off his Thursday on the right foot

My initial reaction after learning about where our "Where's Marty?" segment today was: "Why has no one thought of this before?. I'm talking, of course, about jbrds, the first anatomically correct footwear for children. Kids' feet simply have not developed into the adult form, so they need a different type of support.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

The next Artscape won’t be held in the heat of summer, BOPA chief says

Baltimore’s Artscape festival will remain predominately in the Bolton Hill-Midtown area when it returns in 2023, but it won’t be held in the middle of summer. That’s the word from Donna Drew Sawyer, CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA), the agency that produces the annual free festival for the city of Baltimore and is working to bring it back after a three-year hiatus.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore Restaurant Week Returns July 22 – 31

Baltimore Restaurant Week kicks off this Friday, featuring $25, $35 and $45 menus. Enjoy prix fixe lunch, brunch, and dinner menus July 22 through 31 at nearly 100 Baltimore restaurants. Explore Baltimore’s food scene – try somewhere new, treat yourself to lunch, or plan a date night (or two).
BALTIMORE, MD
