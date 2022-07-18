FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of July 18 announced

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of July 18 have been announced.

White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays

WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday.

The lineup for Tuesday, July 19 is as follows:

Boss Burger LLC

Conrad’s Crabs

Diner on the go

The Rolling Grill Pit Beef & Catering Crossroads Bistro

Comfort Kitchen

Yummy Sweets:

Kona Ice of Bel Air/Perry Hall

Miss Twist

Candi’s Sweets

Music with Dwayne Wilson

The station is located at 10331 Philadelphia Road in White Marsh (21162).

Perry Hall Food Trucks

This week’s Perry Hall Food Trucks schedule is as follows:

Seven Courts Drive (9240 Seven Courts Drive):

Fri. 7/22 4:30-7:30PM: Dizzy Cow Pizzeria (Online Ordering)

Sat. 7/23 9AM-1PM: The Lyfe Café (Online Ordering)

Sun. 7/24 4:30-7:30PM: BMORE GREEK GRILL

Additional Perry Hall Food Trucks details are available online at BestFoodTrucks.com or on the iPhone and/or Google Play mobile app.

Long Green VFC Food Truck Wednesdays

Long Green Volunteer Fire Company Food Truck Wednesday takes place on Wednesday, July 20 from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.

The lineup for this week is as follows:

MaGerk’s BelAir

BrickNFire Pizza Company- Mobile

Chesapeake Food Works

Old Line Grill

Don’s Dogs

Cowboy Eats

Miss Twist Ice Cream

Independent Brewing Company

LGVFC is located at 4506 Long Green Road in Glen Arm (21057).

Rosedale VFC Food Truck Thursdays

Rosedale Volunteer Fire Company will be holding Food Truck Thursdays every week 4 – 8 p.m. at the station.

The lineup for Thursday, July 21 is as follows:

TBA

Rosedale VFC is located at 8037 Philadelphia Road (21237).

