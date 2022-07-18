FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of July 18 announced
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of July 18 have been announced.
White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays
WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday.
The lineup for Tuesday, July 19 is as follows:
- Boss Burger LLC
- Conrad’s Crabs
- Diner on the go
- The Rolling Grill Pit Beef & Catering Crossroads Bistro
- Comfort Kitchen
- Yummy Sweets:
- Kona Ice of Bel Air/Perry Hall
- Miss Twist
- Candi’s Sweets
- Music with Dwayne Wilson
The station is located at 10331 Philadelphia Road in White Marsh (21162).
Perry Hall Food Trucks
This week’s Perry Hall Food Trucks schedule is as follows:
Seven Courts Drive (9240 Seven Courts Drive):
- Fri. 7/22 4:30-7:30PM: Dizzy Cow Pizzeria (Online Ordering)
- Sat. 7/23 9AM-1PM: The Lyfe Café (Online Ordering)
- Sun. 7/24 4:30-7:30PM: BMORE GREEK GRILL
Additional Perry Hall Food Trucks details are available online at BestFoodTrucks.com or on the iPhone and/or Google Play mobile app.
Long Green VFC Food Truck Wednesdays
Long Green Volunteer Fire Company Food Truck Wednesday takes place on Wednesday, July 20 from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.
The lineup for this week is as follows:
- MaGerk’s BelAir
- BrickNFire Pizza Company- Mobile
- Chesapeake Food Works
- Old Line Grill
- Don’s Dogs
- Cowboy Eats
- Miss Twist Ice Cream
- Independent Brewing Company
LGVFC is located at 4506 Long Green Road in Glen Arm (21057).
Rosedale VFC Food Truck Thursdays
Rosedale Volunteer Fire Company will be holding Food Truck Thursdays every week 4 – 8 p.m. at the station.
The lineup for Thursday, July 21 is as follows:
- TBA
Rosedale VFC is located at 8037 Philadelphia Road (21237).
