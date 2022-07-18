ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster blood drive to honor memory of 3-month-old micro-preemie

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46GIfo_0gjcQIjI00
Photo courtesy of the American Red Cross

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Mansfield weighed just 1 pound, 7 ounces when he was born, so small he was considered a micro-preemie. He received eight blood transfusions, giving his parents 111 days with him.

Adam passed away on his due date — March 18, 2020. His parents, Ashley and Jennifer, were not able to hold a funeral service for him due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they are preparing to honor his memory with a blood drive, explains a release from the American Red Cross.

The blood drive will be hosted by the American Red Cross on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Eden Resort and Suites in Lancaster. Ashley and Jennifer hope 65 units of blood can be collected during the drive.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“We watched Adam fight for each milestone. When people donate, they allow families the opportunity to continue to fight for milestones,” Jennifer Mansfield said. “We would love for the whole community to get involved and to inspire everyone who is able to donate.”

Those interested in donating can schedule an appointment online here (enter sponsor code “ADAM”), by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or via the American Red Cross Blood Donor app.

The blood drive in memory of Adam will run from 12-5 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Firefighters in Lancaster County rescue dog

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On Thursday, members of the Lancaster Township Fire Department rescued a dog stuck in a storm drain. Volunteers responded to the 100 block of Waypoint Drive in Lancaster Township just before 4 p.m. for a dog stuck in a storm drain in the Southern Village community off of Wabank Road.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Cause revealed in I-81 Lancaster church bus crash

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced the cause of a crash on I-81 where dozens were injured when a charter bus veered off the highway and crashed into the woods in Schuylkill County. In September 2021, more than 30 people were taken to the hospital after a bus crashed into the trees below […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

No injuries after partial building collapse in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County dispatch says first responders are at the scene of a building collapse. The incident is at the 1400 block of Market Street, according to Lower Allen Fire Company No. 1. An image shared by the department shows the front of a brick building collapsed and a front porch destroyed by the falling brick.
CAMP HILL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Lancaster, PA
Lancaster, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
local21news.com

WellSpan ER professionals get crash-course in pre-hospital care

Manchester Township, York County — A group of WellSpan medical professionals are getting a crash-course in pre-hospital care. “One of the core competencies of emergency medicine is that we have to be somewhat familiar with pre-hospital care,” said Dr. Julian Mapp, WellSpan Emergency Staff Physician. During EMS skills...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Newly renovated food pantry re-opens in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County religious organization revealed a newly renovated food pantry on Thursday that will aim to help those in need in the area. New Hope Ministries hosted an open house and re-dedication of the center that they plan will help feed families across the Dover area and beyond.
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Mansfield
abc27 News

Firefighters on scene of Friday morning Lebanon fire

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency crew and firefighters are on the scene of a fire on the 200 block of Rexmont Road in Cornwall Borough. As of 10 a.m., county dispatch says it is unknown if there are any injuries. However, the coroner has not been called to the scene.
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

Midstate stops on Pennsylvania’s Cheese & Dairy trail

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cheese and dairy lovers rejoice! VisitPA has created a list of 14 stops across the state featuring shops that will “have you mooing for more.”. Luckily for those in the Midstate with a craving for a little dairy, the list includes three different stops in Central Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

OSS Health : Orthopedic Urgent Care

OSS Health is a physician owned orthopaedic group with a specialized hospital in York, two pain centers in Mechanicsburg and York, and multiple urgent cares. Learn more about what they offer patients and their approach to pain management and how to make an appointment.
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Giving Blood#Whole Blood#Donate Blood#Charity
abc27.com

Suspect wanted in Elizabethtown Turkey Hill theft

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) –The Northwest Regional Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed Turkey Hill out of over $300 dollars in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. According to police, on Sunday, July 10 at around 2:30 a.m., the suspect entered the Turkey Hill on North Hanover Street, proceeded behind...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Read emotional letter sent to Northern Lancaster Police

LANCASTER, Pa. — "And I decided to commit suicide by cop" is the opening paragraph sent to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD). In March of 2021, the NLCRPD responded to shots fired by a barricaded subject. The following letter was sent to the department by the suspect, who was suffering from a "complete mental breakdown" at the time.
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Charities
phl17.com

11-year-old girl shot inside a Wyomissing home

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police have someone in custody after a child was shot inside a Wyomissing home Thursday. The incident happened on the 4500 block of North 13th Street just after 1:00 pm. According to police, an 11-year-old girl was shot once in the shoulder. She was transported to Albert...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Increase of lanternflies across the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Spotted lanternfly season is here and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture expects to see even more this year. They want your help in stopping them. “We are seeing a lot more lanternflies here in Central Pennsylvania,” Shannon Powers said. Staying aware and taking out...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy