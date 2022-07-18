Lancaster blood drive to honor memory of 3-month-old micro-preemie

Photo courtesy of the American Red Cross

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Mansfield weighed just 1 pound, 7 ounces when he was born, so small he was considered a micro-preemie. He received eight blood transfusions, giving his parents 111 days with him.

Adam passed away on his due date — March 18, 2020. His parents, Ashley and Jennifer, were not able to hold a funeral service for him due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they are preparing to honor his memory with a blood drive, explains a release from the American Red Cross.

The blood drive will be hosted by the American Red Cross on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Eden Resort and Suites in Lancaster. Ashley and Jennifer hope 65 units of blood can be collected during the drive.

“We watched Adam fight for each milestone. When people donate, they allow families the opportunity to continue to fight for milestones,” Jennifer Mansfield said. “We would love for the whole community to get involved and to inspire everyone who is able to donate.”

Those interested in donating can schedule an appointment online here (enter sponsor code “ADAM”), by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or via the American Red Cross Blood Donor app.

The blood drive in memory of Adam will run from 12-5 p.m. on Aug. 5.