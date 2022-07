BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Graffiti continues to be an issue in Burlington and a city team is working to get it cleaned up so residents and visitors don’t have to see it. The Graffiti Task Force has been clearing paint off all types of surfaces. On Thursday, they were out on Pearl Street painting over graffiti that popped up overnight. They say the tagging has started slowing down this summer, which has given them a chance to catch up. And after cleaning up an area, they keep an eye on it to clean it if it’s tagged again.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO