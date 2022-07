RADAR CHECK: We have some lingering light rain early this morning across parts of West, Central, and Southwest Alabama… rotating around an MCV (mesoscale convective vortex) southwest of Birmingham. This is all that is left of the big thunderstorm complex that brought damaging winds, flooding, hail, and thousands of lightning strokes to the state yesterday and last night. This rain will end over the next few hours, and by afternoon most of the scattered showers and storms will be found over the southern quarter of the state. With a partly sunny sky we expect a high in the 89-93 degree range this afternoon.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO