Rapid City, SD

Highs to approach 110 F as dangerous heat intensifies in the Plains

By KNSS Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDpSP_0gjcPDLs00
Photo credit AccuWeather

There are no signs of Mother Nature throttling back on the heat anytime soon across the interior West and High Plains. In fact, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the most sizzling conditions yet this summer season are expected to build even more this week, putting dozens of record highs in jeopardy as temperatures soar past the century mark.

Forecasters say that with the next wave of dangerously hot weather set to build this week, temperatures could reach their highest levels of the year so far from Rapid City, South Dakota, to Wichita, Kansas, as well as Oklahoma City and Dallas. Temperatures in many locales across the High Plains have averaged 3-6 degrees Fahrenheit above normal month-to-date and the intensifying heat will further elevate these departures from normal.

KNSS Radio

City of Wichita extends high temperature relief options

With the Wichita area continuing to face high temperatures for the next week, the City of Wichita is continuing efforts to provide relief to residents in need. Residents may continue to ride Wichita Transit for free until the end of the day Saturday, July 30. City buses and trolleys have air conditioning and Wi-Fi, and residents are invited to utilize buses as a way to beat the heat.
WICHITA, KS
CBS DFW

Thunderstorms roll through North Texas Wednesday evening, leave behind damage

GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A severe thunderstorm blew through parts of North Texas on Wednesday. Wednesday evening, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in effect for some North Texas counties. There was substantial storm damage in Gainesville, where a Wendy's sign fell on the roof of a neighboring Taco Bell. According to the National Weather Service, there was more damage done in Wise County, including fallen trees.A house in Runaway Bay, located in Wise County, has severe damage after the storm Wednesday.The storms forced the Federal Aviation Administration to implement a Ground Stop for arriving flights at DFW Airport. While that order has been lifted, the FAA is still reporting flight delays Wednesday night.This story will be updated as more reports come in.
KVUE

It's so hot in Texas that squirrels are splooting. Yes, splooting.

DALLAS — It's hot, y'all. And there really isn't any way of escaping it, even with a little rain across North Texas on Thursday. So perhaps we should take a page from our furry friends. No, not your dog. We're talking about squirrels. Accustomed to the elements, squirrels are...
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Experts warn of foundation woes with blistering Texas summer

DALLAS — As Texans endure this blistering weather, foundation repair companies are advising homeowners to be mindful of their foundation. Skip Keller has lived in Garland for about 13 years. In that time, he has worked with the Parks and Recreation Department, meaning he knows the importance of maintaining a healthy lawn.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Extreme Heat Impacting North Texas Transit Systems, Outside Workers

The extended triple-digit temperatures continue to impact people who work outside and the way North Texans get around. The extreme heat has caused some delays for mass transit system trains as rail lines make safety adjustments that could impact service. Dallas Area Rapid Transit, Trinity Metro and Denton County Transportation...
DALLAS, TX
KOCO

How close is Oklahoma to breaking heat records?

OKLAHOMA CITY — We’re in the middle of a triple-digit stretch, making it almost unbearable to be outside. So, how close is Oklahoma to breaking heat records? Even though it’s supposed to be hot during the summer, the extreme and dangerous heat this week is close to breaking records on multiple days.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Weather
Environment
KNSS Radio

Wichita offers relief from high temperatures

With the Wichita area facing high temperatures for the next week, the City of Wichita is working to provide relief to residents in need. Beginning Tuesday, July 19, residents may ride Wichita Transit for free until the end of the day through Saturday, July 23. City buses and trolleys have air conditioning and Wi-Fi, and residents are invited to utilize buses as a way to beat the heat. Officials will reevaluate on Friday, July 22 to extend free rides.
WICHITA, KS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

As Texas Temperatures Soar, Look for Signs of Heatstroke

As the temperatures pushed 110 degrees Monday, paramedics across North Texas were busy responding to people in distress. MedStar, which serves the Tarrant County area, says 14 patients were transported to local hospitals for heat-related illnesses. All of the calls took place between noon and 8 p.m., the hottest part of the day.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Days extended through Wednesday due to dangerous heat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Today was the start of a four-day stretch of First Alert Weather Days. Today, high temperatures reached 106º at DFW Airport.  Wow! The last time we were this hot was July 8 when DFW Airport reached 106º.The dangerous heat won't be letting up for at least the next three days. So, First Alert Weather Days are posted through Wednesday. High temperatures will be around 107-108º each day. Feels-like temperatures could rise above 110º in a few communities.Late tonight into early Monday morning, a couple of showers/isolated storms could move in from the north.  We're not expecting much rain out of it.  However, a few showers are expected mainly toward the Red River.  A couple of showers could push as far south as the Metroplex into early Monday morning. Right now, the rain chance is around 10-20%.Temperatures won't be quite as hot by Thursday and Friday. Highs will "drop" to around 103 each afternoon.  We'll also have about a 10% chance of a shower Thursday and Friday.
KNSS Radio

House damaged by fire in east Wichita

Fire damaged a home in east Wichita. It happened around 11:00 a.m. Friday morning in the 300 block of south Hillsdale, Dr., near Kellogg and 143rd E. Arriving crews observed flames coming from the residence, and observed downed power lines. The blaze was quickly brought under control. A damage estimate...
WICHITA, KS
