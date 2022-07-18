Lakeland NAACP hosts Fla. House-50 candidates

The NAACP Lakeland Branch will host an election forum Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the candidates in Florida House District 50, Jennifer Canady and Phillip Walker.

Canady and Walker are Republican candidates. The primary election will take place Aug. 23. No Democrats qualified in District 50, and the Republican primary winner will assume the seat without opposition in November.

The event will be held at The Well, 104 E. Parker St., in Lakeland. More details are at www.naacplakelandbranch.org.