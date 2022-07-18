Firefighters, beach rescue squad work together to extinguish fire on North Myrtle Beach island
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad worked together late Sunday night to extinguish a fire on Waties Island.
Authorities received a call about the fire, which was visible from Cherry Grove, at about 11 p.m., but were unsure of its exact location, according to a social media post from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. A vehicle in the area we unable to get to the island because of high tide.
The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad then sent a boat to meet fire crews, and then took them to the island. Crews used a floating pump to extinguish the fire, according to the post.
The area is managed by Coastal Carolina University.
Further details, including how much land was burned, were not immediately available.
