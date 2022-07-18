ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police to train at Prattville elementary school this week, bringing noise, elevated presence

By Marty Roney, Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
PRATTVILLE — The Prattville Police Department will be conducting active shooter training this week at Daniel Pratt Elementary School.

The training will be done during the day and evening, said Police Chief Mark Thompson. Residents should not be concerned if they see an elevated police presence or hear bangs and other loud noises in the area.

The public is asked not to approach the area during the training.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

