Jammie Robinson returning to lead Florida State football secondary after All-ACC season

The countdown to the 2022 Florida State football season is underway.

Mike Norvell's third season atop the Seminoles will be a critical one to his long-term chances in Tallahassee. The roster continues to be shaped more in his desired image as he looks to guide FSU to a bowl for the first time in his tenure.

To begin that look ahead to the upcoming season, it's time for the Democrat's annual list of the 40 most important FSU football players, continuing today with No. 2.

Our list of the 40 most important FSU football players was compiled on June 9 by aggregating the rankings submitted by beat writers Curt Weiler and Carter Karels. Any players added to the roster after that date were not considered for this list. All ties were broken by discussion.

No. 2: Redshirt junior safety Jammie Robinson

The debate as to who the most important player on the FSU defense for the upcoming season will be could have multiple conclusions.

The case can be made for Fabian Lovett, Robert Cooper, Jared Verse and a few other Seminole defenders to earn the honor.

But when FSU is returning a first-team All-ACC safety like Robinson, it's hard to go against him. The Cordele, Ga. native made a remarkable impact in his first season with the Seminoles after transferring from South Carolina.

Robinson started the season at nickel cornerback before moving to safety for FSU's fifth game of the season against Syracuse. As it turned out, that positional shift was perfect for Robinson's versatile skillset.

He started the final eight games of the season at field safety, one of the constants in a secondary that went through quite a few changes. He led the Seminoles in tackles (84) and had the most tackles for a loss by an FSU linebacker or defensive back (seven).

He finished the season tied for the ACC lead with four interceptions, three of which came in FSU's final four games and two of which came against the Seminoles' in-state rivals, Miami and Florida.

Robinson finished his first season in Tallahassee tied with Omarion Cooper as the Seminoles' highest-graded defensive back at 73.9, per Pro Football Focus.

He could have entered the NFL Draft after his third season in college football. Instead, like quite a few other members of FSU's defense, Robinson bet on himself by returning.

If Robinson carries over the great success he had at safety a season ago, he should boost not only FSU's defense, but his own draft stock as well.

