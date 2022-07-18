ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers, No. 3 pick Kumar Rocker agree to $5.2M signing bonus

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XzV8K_0gjcMyvw00
Kumar Rocker signed a deal with the Rangers after failing to come to an agreement with the Mets following last year's draft. Gary Cosby Jr. via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Just over one year ago, Kumar Rocker was selected by the New York Mets with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. After going unsigned by the club due to medical concerns over his right arm, the former Vanderbilt standout pitched with the Tri-City Valley Cats of the Independent Frontier League this season and got another chance at being drafted on Sunday.

Rocker was picked third overall by the Texas Rangers and was signed to a contract this time.

The 22-year-old joins former Vanderbilt teammate — and Commodores co-ace — Jack Leiter in the Rangers organization. Leiter was picked second overall by Texas during the 2021 MLB Draft and is currently with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders.

Leiter and Rocker helped lead Vanderbilt to the College World Series Finals in 2021 before they fell to Mississippi State.

