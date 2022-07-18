ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions hits $530 million

By Talia Naquin
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05tR9w_0gjcMWPi00

(WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot is one of the highest in history.

It’s now $530 million, with a cash option of $304.7 million.

Gas could soon fall below $4 a gallon on average

The jackpot rolled again after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night. The numbers were 8, 20, 26, 53 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 15.

It is the 8 th largest jackpot on record.

The drawing is Tuesday night at 11 p.m.

The jackpot hasn’t been claimed since April.

Powerball doesn’t have that size jackpot, but a win would still be life-changing.

The jackpot is $89 million, with a cash option of $51.7 million.

That drawing is Monday night at 11 p.m.

Sign-up for the WDTN 2 NEWS newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest Miami Valley news Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Police arrest seven in Ohio thanks to social media

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are reporting new arrests tied to an ongoing social media operation. According to the department’s Facebook page, seven suspects have been arrested as part of Operation Turn Up The Heat, where the department posts some of Columbus’ most wanted to its account. In an update Wednesday, the department wrote, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man arrested, charged with raping 5-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A Portsmouth man was arrested Monday for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl. Cody Lee Taylor, 18, was charged with one felony count of rape and arrested at his Portsmouth home, located on the 1300 block of Park Avenue, where he reportedly sexually assaulted the child, according to a Tuesday news release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
Chip Chick

This Guy Won $2 Million Dollars And He Owes It All To His Dog

We've discovered one of the cutest and most surprising lottery stories ever!. Leonard Linton, a 42-year-old man from Pinetta, Florida has recently won the Florida Lottery from using a '100x The Cash' scratch-off game. Leonard does have a special someone to thank for his big winnings - his little dachshund named Ivy!
PINETTA, FL
CBS Boston

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $790 million

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot was $660 million for Friday night's drawing but there was no winner. The winning numbers were: 14-40-60-64-66 Mega Ball 16.Now the grand prize for Tuesday has grown to $790 million.The largest Mega Millions jackpot was in October 2018 when one winning ticket sold in South Carolina was worth $1.537 billion.No one has won the jackpot since April 15.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOXBusiness

Michigan man wins $6 million from lottery scratch off

A Michigan man won $6 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket. The man, who is choosing to remain anonymous, won the multi-million dollar prize after buying the Michigan Lottery's new "Diamond Riches" instant game, according to the lottery. The anonymous man said he's been "shaking" since he scratched off the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WDTN

Police seek identity of theft suspect

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking for help identifying the woman suspected of stealing from a Kettering business.  The Kettering Police Department posted a video on Facebook showing a woman as she walks out of Target with a shopping bag on one arm. She is wearing an orange dress with a black sweater over […]
KETTERING, OH
UPI News

Woman wins $30,000 from lottery ticket she received as a gift

July 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who received six scratch-off lottery tickets as a gift from a friend ended up winning a $30,000 prize from one of the games. The 38-year-old Aberdeen, Harford County, woman told Maryland Lottery officials she received a stack of scratch-off tickets as a gift from a good friend and one of the tickets, a $3 Diamond Bingo ticket, initially appeared to be a $100 winner.
ABERDEEN, MD
WDTN

WDTN

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy