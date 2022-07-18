Zach Neto, Sanford's Thomas Harrington give Campbell baseball 2 MLB Draft 1st-round picks

The college baseball team that posted a sign with "Nobodies" written in bold black letters in its dugout this past season just had two players selected in the first round of the MLB Draft.

Campbell's Zach Neto and Thomas Harrington were picked at No. 13 and 36 overall, respectively, on Sunday night.

"We're like a kid in a candy store, man," coach Justin Haire told MLB.com. "Everybody comes to college baseball with the hope and dream to be able to play professionally, and we all know that the percentage of that is so small. So, to have two guys who are such good people, who come from such good families, who love our program as much as they do and have represented it so well, to hopefully have these opportunities, it's like a dream come true."

The "Nobodies" moniker came from the squad's underdog mentality and being based in the small town of Buies Creek.

"We've been doubted ever since last year and we just count ourselves as nobodies from nowhere. Nobody really knows of Buies Creek ... but we're a bunch of guys who go out there every day and put in the hard work and just get it done," Neto said in a postgame interview this season.

He became the Fighting Camels' highest draft pick in program history and in Big South Conference history, chosen by the Los Angeles Angels at No. 13, four picks higher than his No. 17 ranking on the MLB prospect board.

Zach Neto:3 things to know about the Campbell baseball shortstop

Draft tracker:Which Fighting Camels have been picked?

A two-time Big South Player of the Year, the Campbell shortstop from Miami holds the program's all-time batting average high among hitters with 300 at-bats at .403. His on-base percentage of .500 and his .751 slugging percentage both rank second all-time in program history.

The Pittsburgh Pirates chose Harrington in the competitive balance round A with the 36th overall pick, making Campbell the first team to have two players selected from their 2021-22 roster.

A Sanford native who played at Southern Lee High School, Harrington was the only Division I player in the nation to post 12 wins this past season, going 12-2 with a 2.53 ERA and 0.94 WHIP as the Big South Pitcher of the Year.

He set a program record with 111 strikeouts against only 18 walks. In his two years at Campbell, Harrington struck out 186 batters and posted a 2.94 career ERA.

Neto and Harrington push Campbell's draft selections under Haire to 11 since he became coach in 2015. In its history, Campbell baseball has had 43 players drafted.

Sports editor Monica Holland can be reached at mholland@fayobserver.com. For more stories like this, follow our Big Four and More page on Facebook.