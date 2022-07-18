ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Uzi Vert Quietly Updates Pronouns to ‘They/Them’ on Instagram

By Stephen Daw
 4 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles. Paras Griffin/GI for BET

In the middle of promoting a new EP, dropping endless ‘fit-checks and giving fans teasers into some brand new music, rapper Lil Uzi Vert decided to drop one more bit of news on their fans — they’re changing their pronouns.

Over the weekend, Uzi updated their Instagram profile to include preferred pronouns next to their name, which they listed as “they/them.” People who use they/them pronouns traditionally identify as gender nonconforming, non-binary or genderqueer. At press time, Uzi has not yet confirmed just how they identify.

They did, however, seem to subtly embrace their pronouns across social media. On Sunday (July 17), fellow rapper Yeat simply tweeted the phrase “Yo they” with an emoji of a woman playing handball next to it. In a cheeky reply, Uzi simply responded with “Yo yeat,” and a saluting emoji.

Billboard has reached out to their reps for comment.

Uzi is far from the first artist to publicly change their pronouns over the course of the last few years. In 2019, Sam Smith publicly came out as non-binary and changed their pronouns to “they/them,” saying at the time “I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.” Demi Lovato publicly changed their pronouns to “they/them” back in May 2021, saying that being non-binary “best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression.” Lovato would go on to quietly update her pronouns on Instagram to “they/them/she/her” in April 2022.

As for the future, Uzi has been hard at work promoting their upcoming EP Red & White, which is set to serve as a lead-in of sorts to their long awaited and fan-speculated album The Pink Tape, for which the rapper has yet to confirm a release date. Check out Uzi’s latest single released on Soundcloud, “Space Cadet,” below:

