Las Vegas, NV

Jennifer Lopez changes her name after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

From J.Lo to J.Aff.

Jennifer Lopez changed her name to Jennifer Affleck following her surprise Las Vegas wedding to now-husband Ben Affleck.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer reintroduced herself with the new moniker Sunday in her “On the JLo” newsletter, in which she signed off, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

While that may have been an informal change for the sake of the announcement, the newlyweds’ marriage certificate, obtained by Page Six via Clark County records, shows that she plans to use “Affleck” legally going forward.

Page Six confirmed Sunday afternoon that Lopez, 52, and the “Argo” star, 49, tied the knot the night before in Sin City. Hours later, the “Selena” actress confirmed the news and provided all the details about their wedding, which included their combined five children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yAEo_0gjcKqwY00
Jennifer Lopez’s new name will be Jennifer Affleck after her surprise Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck.

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight,” she revealed. “They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

Lopez added that she wore “a dress from an old movie” to exchange vows and that she and Affleck “gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KDkT5_0gjcKqwY00
The “Marry Me” star made it official on their marriage license.

The couple met in 2001 on the set of their much-maligned movie “Gigli” while Lopez was still married to her second husband, Cris Judd.

About a year later, Affleck proposed, but they split before making it down the aisle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tkKZ6_0gjcKqwY00
The wedding was 20 years in the making.

The pair reunited 20 years later, shortly after the “Dear Ben” singer split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in early 2021.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez gushed Sunday.

Comments / 52

Edward Wightjr
3d ago

That woman has so many miles on her. She’s been run through by so many guys the odometer needs to be recalibrated over and over.

Reply
10
Hector Sanchez
2d ago

she be divorced by next spring and then marry her true love Sean puff daddy. Then after that she will divorce and remarry Mark Anthony's, then divorce again and marry Alex Rodriguez, then she'll divorce again and start over and repeat over and over .

Reply
5
Untrumping America
3d ago

I'm glad they are happy and as with anyone else getting married, I say that I hope it lasts a lifetime. It doesn't affect me either way, so no need to tell me it won't work. I know the divorce rate in this country. Some people do last a lifetime though and anything can happen in love and war. Nobody here has any more inside scoop on their relationship than the rest of us.

Reply
2
 

SheKnows

We Know What Jennifer Garner Was Doing While Her Kids Watched Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Marry

Click here to read the full article. While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were busy getting married over the weekend in Las Vegas, Jennifer Garner took herself on a relaxing vacation away from all of buzzy headlines. Of course, she was in on the secret since her three children with Affleck, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, attended the A Little White Wedding Chapel nuptials, along with their new stepsiblings, Max and Emme, Lopez’s 14-year-old twins from her marriage to Marc Anthony. Garner didn’t go too far, though, and she didn’t make her location a secret either. She stayed on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez shows off wedding ring in makeup-free photo

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally said “Marry Me” — and she’s got the wedding ring to prove it. The new Mrs. Affleck, 52, posted a fresh-faced photo on Instagram last night to coyly share the good news of her Las Vegas nuptials, which she exclusively posted in her “On the JLo” newsletter yesterday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off wedding dress for marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas, the singer announced.“Bennifer” shared intimate clips of their outfits on JLo’s newsletter, On The JLo.This video shows Lopez wearing one of two dresses from her big day, which she said was “from an old movie.”“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez said.The couple were previously engaged in 2002, but called their wedding off in 2004, before rekindling their relationship in 2021.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck and changes her nameRyan Reynolds sends touching message to fan after open-heart surgeryStudents launch rocket 16,000ft into air in bid to reach space with reusable rocket
LAS VEGAS, NV
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner: 1st Photo Of Ben Affleck’s Ex Smiling In Lake Tahoe After His Wedding To J.Lo

Jennifer Garner had a huge smile on her face in the first photo that she shared since her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The Alias star, 50, posted a selfie of herself on a beautiful bike ride in Lake Tahoe, California to her Instagram Story, which you can see here, on Sunday, July 17. Shortly after Ben and J.Lo’s wedding, his ex-wife looked very happy out on the sunny day.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ricky Martin's former manager Rebecca Drucker says he 'completely and maliciously refused to pay' her in $3 million lawsuit

Ricky Martin has been sued by ex-business manager Rebecca Drucker, who says that he shorted her $3 million for the services she provided. Drucker's legal team said that Martin, 50, 'completely and maliciously refused to pay Rebecca the millions of dollars in commissions that he owes her,' Billboard reported, citing court docs in the case filed in Los Angeles Central District Court.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom

After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
StyleCaster

Lindsay Lohan Just Got Married Hours Before Her Birthday—Her Husband is Her ‘Everything’

Click here to read the full article. Wedding bells are ringing! Lindsay Lohan is officially married. The Parent Trap star posted on Instagram a picture of her husband Bader Shammas on her birthday on July 2, 2022. Lindsay posted a picture of her with her studded ring and Bader on her Instagram in the early morning of July 2, 2022. She captioned the post, “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Yankees star David Cone and Taja Abitbol separate: ‘It’s complicated’

Former Yankees pitcher David Cone and his longtime love, Taja Abitbol, have struck out on their romance, Page Six has learned. Abitbol confirmed to us exclusively Monday morning that her and Cone’s romance has become “complicated,” as she’s been living in Florida with their 10-year-old son, Sammy, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic while the athlete resides in New York. “We don’t know [what we are]. It’s rough with the travel situation. He’s always on the road. During baseball season it’s hard for us, and sometimes in the off-season it’s not hard for us,” she explains. “It’s complicated.” A source tells us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out like teenagers on Paris honeymoon

They were literally French-kissing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted making out on a park bench like teenagers on Friday during their romantic honeymoon in Paris. The newlyweds were photographed sweetly cozying up to each other as they engaged in some Parisian PDA near the Elysée Palace. J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also went for a romantic stroll around the blooming gardens. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, Lopez rested her face on his chest as they got comfortable on the bench. Even though the paparazzi were...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Julia Roberts ‘can’t stop kissing’ Daniel Moder on 20th anniversary

Julia Roberts still loves kissing her husband, Daniel Moder, after 20 years of marriage. The “Pretty Woman” star celebrated the couple’s milestone wedding anniversary Monday by posting a photo in which she passionately smooched the cinematographer as he caressed her face. “⭐️TWENTY⭐️ #can’tstopsmiling😊#can’tstopkissing😘,” Roberts, who joined Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Katharine McPhee makes out with, climbs all over David Foster

Katharine McPhee passionately kissed — and climbed all over — her husband, David Foster, in a steamy Instagram post Tuesday. “Poor guy,” the “American Idol” alum jokingly captioned the PDA-filled social media upload. “Too bad he doesn’t get very much attention.” McPhee, 38, rocked a sweatshirt over a mini dress in the slideshow, throwing her leg around the composer, 72, in the first shot. In the second and third photos, the “Over It” singer stood on the composer’s shoes while embracing him. David’s daughter Erin Foster joked in the comments section that she would be “reporting” the post. Music executive Tommy Mottola, meanwhile, wrote, “David..Ua...
CELEBRITIES
