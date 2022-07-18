Monsoon Forecast for July 18th

Effective: 2022-07-20 16:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-20 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County near Cordes in west central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 401 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring Valley, or 21 miles southeast of Prescott Valley, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cordes Junction, Bumble Bee, Cordes Lakes, Mayer, Cordes, Spring Valley, Turney Gulch Group Campground and Hazlett Hollow Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

