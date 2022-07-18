ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

MSD reduces tax rates for sixth straight year

By Terry Rogers
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 4 days ago

Milford School District lowered school taxes for the sixth straight year

For the sixth straight year, Milford School District has reduced school taxes for area property owners. The current reduction is in spite of bond sales for the Milford Middle School project that could have raised property taxes slightly. Dr. Sara Croce, Chief Financial Officer for the district, explained the four components of school taxes and what they were currently.

“As a reminder, the current expense tax, which is the first component, provides revenue to cover all of our operating costs for the local share. So that’s teacher salaries, materials, textbooks, athletics. This rate cannot be changed without a referendum. The last referendum we had to set our current expense rate was October of 2015. So, for fiscal year 2023, we’re going to have those rates remain the same in Sussex County, $3.2188 and in Kent County $1.1390.”

Croce continued, explaining that debt service portion of the tax rate provided revenue to cover the principal and interest payments on bond sales used for capital projects like new school construction. This rate fluctuates annually as bonds are paid off. The district had their first bond sale in the spring for the Middle School project passed by referendum in the fall.

“As you can see there is still a slight decrease in the tax rates as we talked about during our referendum presentations,” Croce said. “So, even with the sale of the bond, the rates are decreasing $2.3852 in Sussex County and $0.1363 in Kent County.”

Match taxes held up the presentation to the board as there was significant discussion at the state level about adding match tax capabilities. Currently, Milford only assesses a match tax on minor capital improvements in order to receive the 60 percent state funding, keeping the district portion of some maintenance projects at 40 percent.

“This year, there was a lot of discussion at the legislative level about additional funding as the state had some extra revenue come on the table and they wanted to put it toward improvements in schools,” Croce said. “They ended up going with a proposal that gave us a completely separate appropriation for enhanced minor capital improvement money. We do have the eligibility to match that. However, at this time, you have to spend all of your fiscal year 23 and prior minor capital improvement funds, so it will be at least a year or two before we’re at that place where we have expended all those monies in order to take advantage of those enhancements. We’ll come back with a potential match at that point. So, the match tax rate will also decrease slightly to 0.984 in Sussex and 0.0348 in Kent.”

The final component in school tax is tuition tax which covers the cost of services provided to students with special needs. Some of the tax is used for programs within the district while some pays for services students may have to receive outside of the district. There was a slight decrease in this tax as well to 0.9933 in Sussex and 0.3514 in Kent. Milford does not levy capitation tax.

“We did not receive restoration of the loss of the $26 million in state funds cut in 2018,” Croce said. “So, our share of the loss that we will have to make up through our budget reduction plan is $762,523. That amount changes each year depending on student enrollment and our unit count figures throughout the state. This brings the final tax rate to an overall two percent decrease in each county.”

The total school tax rate in Sussex County for FY2023 is $4.6957 and $1.6615 in Kent County. Croce stated that district staff was proud to be able to reduce the tax rate for the sixth straight year even with the need to issue bonds for the Middle School project.

“It is hard to argue with a decrease,” School Board Member David Vezmar said just before the board voted unanimously to accept the tax rate.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE Weekly Review – July 19, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Search for new police chief begins Culture Town Hall discusses black history in Milford Ladybug Music Festival Band Spotlight: Melissa Menago Ladybug Music Festival Spotlight: Eljuri Business Downtown Milford will go to the dogs on Thursday Government & Politics Milford looks at contracting trash ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Town Hall discusses black history in Milford

Charlotte King, the founder of the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice, led a community town hall recently in partnership with Jalyn Powell, CEO of OutLoud and the Milford Museum. The focus of the town hall was to look at black history in the Milford area and included guest speakers as well as short videos presenting the history of people ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford looks at contracting trash services

Recently, City of Milford residents were notified that their trash, recycling and yard waste pickups may be delayed. The delay was caused by several factors, according to Mike Svaby, Director of Public Works. At a recent council workshop, Svaby asked council for permission to issue a Request for Proposal to get a feel for whether it would be more cost ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sussex County, DE
Sussex County, DE
Business
City
Milford, DE
County
Kent County, DE
Local
Delaware Business
Milford LIVE News

THIRD GENERATION TROOPER TO JOIN COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT TEAM

“The Delaware State Police is proud to announce the assignment of Trooper Danielle ‘Dani’ Blue #1923 to the Delaware State Police Community Engagement Unit.  Trooper Blue graduated from the Training […] The post THIRD GENERATION TROOPER TO JOIN COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT TEAM  appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DOVER, DE
Milford LIVE News

‘Find the Killer’ in DelTech’s science camps

Here’s one way to keep the attention of a class of teenage campers: designate one of them as a “killer” and the rest as prime suspects and make the class figure out whodunnit. That was the assignment this week in a Delaware Technical Community College summer science camp, which plays on the popularity of television’s many crime shows that focus ... Read More
SCIENCE
Milford LIVE News

Local companies donate to flood damaged company

The last week of June, Ellendale Fire Company donated what was known as their Engine 75-2, to Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department in Ransom Kentucky. In addition to the truck donated by Ellendale, Milton Fire Department donated a considerable amount of hose and the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company donated gear and equipment. William M. Chambers & Son assisted in getting ... Read More
ELLENDALE, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msd#Tax Rates#Property Taxes#Debt Service#Milford School District#The Milford Middle School#The Middle School
Milford LIVE News

Search for new police chief begins

With just a few weeks until Chief of Police Kenneth Brown retires from the Milford Police Department, the city hired Gov HR USA to assist them in finding his replacement. At a recent workshop, Jon Fehlman, Vice President of Gov HR USA, provided council with the beginning parameters of how the search will be conducted. Fehlman explained that surveys were ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Downtown density discussed in workshop

At a recent workshop, Milford City Council discussed changing rules for downtown density. The discussion related to potential multi-use developments in the downtown area. Ben Muldrow of Arnett Muldrow and Associates, a city planning company, presented council with options that could encourage growth in the downtown area. “We’re a Greenville, South Carolina based urban planning firm but as you know, ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Milford LIVE News

Rehoboth to host lifeguard championships July 13

Lifeguards up and down the east coast will gather July 13 at Rehoboth beach to compete in the United States Lifesaving Association’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships.  Contestants from Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Virginia will participate in ocean and sand competitions, primarily in between Baltimore and Maryland avenues, which will be closed to beachgoers that day.  The public is, ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Liquor Store

The Delaware State Police are investigating the knifepoint robbery of a Wilmington area liquor store that occurred Monday night. The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m., Monday, July 11, 2022, […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Liquor Store appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Subject During Burglary-in-Progress

Delaware State Police have arrested 32-year-old Maurice Howell of Wilmington, DE for several criminal charges following an investigation into a commercial burglary that began on Sunday morning. On July 10, […] The post Troopers Arrest Subject During Burglary-in-Progress appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Subject for Felony DUI and Drug Charges

Delaware State Police have arrested 38-year-old Robert Lecates of Laurel, DE for felony DUI and narcotics offenses following an investigation that began in the Laurel area on Tuesday morning. On […] The post Troopers Arrest Subject for Felony DUI and Drug Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
LAUREL, DE
Milford LIVE News

Spiritus Ventilator Unit opens in Milford Wellness Village

Milford Wellness Village continues to expand the services offered to the community with a new 14-bed ventilation unit which will see its first patient on Tuesday, July 5. Spiritus Ventilator Unit offers 14 beds in both semi-private and private settings for those who need assistance with breathing. According to Margii Hassman, manager of the unit, the area is designed for ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford Advocacy for Homeless holds ribbon cutting

Although they do not have an official office space, the Milford Advocacy for the Homeless recently held a symbolic ribbon cutting on the steps of the Windsor Building where the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford is housed. The ribbon cutting was designed to bring attention to this grassroots organization whose focus is providing services for Milford’s homeless and helping ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Council postpones vote on sprinkler requirement

Despite several workshops on the matter over the past few months, Milford City Council voted to table a vote that would require sprinkler installation in all newly constructed homes in the city. During public comment, council heard from several contractors who claimed the requirement would be too expensive and could make it more difficult for lower income families and first ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy