Outside of my family, nothing has had a bigger impact on my life than Iowa State and in particular Cyclone Athletics. The amount of time invested, the friends met, the ups and the downs and the life experiences gained from being a Cyclone are incalculable. It is with that in mind, that I’m ecstatic to announce that as of August 1st, I will be moving to a full-time position as the Executive Director of the We Will Collective and President of the newly formed Cardinal and Gold Student Athlete LLC.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO