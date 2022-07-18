Boil water notice issued for parts of Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Officials issued a boil water advisory to several parts of Buchanan County on Monday.

The affected areas are upstream from Stone Coal and include the following:

Rockhouse Mountain

Coon Branch

Compton Mountain

Jewell Valley

Jewell Ridge

County leaders said the boil water notice will allow crews to perform water samples. The advisory will be lifted within the next three days.

