Boil water notice issued for parts of Buchanan County
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Officials issued a boil water advisory to several parts of Buchanan County on Monday.
The affected areas are upstream from Stone Coal and include the following:
- Rockhouse Mountain
- Coon Branch
- Compton Mountain
- Jewell Valley
- Jewell Ridge
County leaders said the boil water notice will allow crews to perform water samples. The advisory will be lifted within the next three days.
