Buchanan County, VA

Boil water notice issued for parts of Buchanan County

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Officials issued a boil water advisory to several parts of Buchanan County on Monday.

The affected areas are upstream from Stone Coal and include the following:

  • Rockhouse Mountain
  • Coon Branch
  • Compton Mountain
  • Jewell Valley
  • Jewell Ridge

County leaders said the boil water notice will allow crews to perform water samples. The advisory will be lifted within the next three days.

