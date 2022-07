WWE representatives conducted a Zoom meeting with performers at 5 p.m. ET, although it wasn’t quite “all hands on deck” as was first reported. According to PWInsider, Vince McMahon was referred to as “irreplaceable” during the brief “rah rah meeting.” Additionally, it was stated that the new WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan will be planning the company’s future. It was previously reported that Stephanie and Khan were also in attendance at SmackDown alongside Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the new WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

WWE ・ 14 HOURS AGO