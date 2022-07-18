ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stocks will keep falling even if the economy dodges a recession, Morgan Stanley's top strategist says

By Harry Robertson
 4 days ago
Stocks have fallen sharply in 2022. Tetra Images/Getty Images
  • US stocks are set to keep falling even if the economy avoids a recession, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
  • Wilson said analysts are too optimistic about company earnings, which are likely to slow sharply as inflation bites.
  • He expects the S&P 500 to stand at 3,900 in a year's time, only a shade above Monday's level of 3,890.

