A man who avoided prison after he shot and almost killed an Alexandria police officer will now be jailed for the rest of his life after pleading guilty to new crimes. Kashif Bashir was found not guilty by reason of insanity after shooting Alexandria police Officer Peter Laboy in 2013. When he left a mental health facility, it wasn’t long before he targeted his mental health therapists.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO