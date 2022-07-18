ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

Lawrence “Larry” Andrew Redmond – Service 7/22/22 7 p.m.

mymoinfo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawrence Larry Andrew Redmond of Farmington died last Thursday at...

www.mymoinfo.com

mymoinfo.com

Linda Kay Dressler – Service 7/26/22 At 10 A.M.

Linda Kay Dressler of Altenburg died Thursday at the age of 69. The funeral service is Tuesday morning at 10 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg. Burial is at the church cemetery. Visitation for Linda Dressler is Monday evening from 4 until 8 and Tuesday morning at 8:30 at Trinity...
ALTENBURG, MO
mymoinfo.com

Marjorie “Margie” B. Kramer – Service 07/23/22 at 1 p.m.

Marjorie “Margie” Kramer of Park Hills died Tuesday at the age of 65. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Adams Cemetery in Frankclay. Visitation for Margie Kramer is Saturday from...
DESLOGE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Sandra Lee Bullock Francis – Service 7/22/22 11 a.m.

Sandra Lee Bullock Francis of Bonne Terre died Monday at the age of 69. Her funeral service will be Friday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Burial will be in the Bonne Terre Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday evening starting at 5...
BONNE TERRE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Wanda Marie Mills – Service 7/22/22

Wanda Marie Mills of Park Hills died Wednesday at the age of 95. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon at 2:30 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills. Visitation for Wanda Mills will be Friday afternoon from 1 until 2:30 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Cladwell Chapel.
PARK HILLS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jacqueline Komar – Service 07/23/22 at 1 p.m.

Jacqueline Komar of Ironton died Tuesday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Visitation for Jacqueline Komar is Saturday from 11 until 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob.
IRONTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Brian Odle – Service 1pm 7/24/22

Brian Odle of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 51. The funeral service will be 1:00 Sunday at the Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Brian Odle will be 4 to 8 Saturday and noon to 1 Sunday at the funeral home.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Arlene F. DeGonia — Service 7/28/22 9 A.M.

Arlene F. DeGonia of Hillsboro passed away Sunday, July 17th, she was 86 years old. The funeral service will be Thursday morning, July 28th at 9 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation for Arlene DeGonia will be Wednesday morning,...
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Terry Thomas – Service 7/22/22 At 12 P.M.

Terry Thomas of St. Louis died last Friday at the age of 69. The funeral service is this Friday at noon at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for Terry Thomas is Friday...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus-Crystal City Elks Lodge flag project and golf event

(Festus, Crystal City) The Festus-Crystal City Elks Lodge #1721 is in the process of raising funds to erect a very large American flag in the future. Chip Price is the current Exalted Ruler of the lodge. He says it will be quite the spectacle once they have it placed. Price...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Borderline to for Sara Evans at Jefferson County Fair Friday Night

(Jefferson County) The 76th annual Jefferson County Fair gets underway Thursday evening with gates opening at 5. Tonight people can watch the Surdyke Motorcross starting at 7 in the STL Diesel Arena all while enjoying carnival rides and live musical entertainment from Sweetwater Holler at 8 at the RWZ Pavilion.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Remains of Missing Man Discovered Thursday in Madison County

(Madison County) Human remains found yesterday (thursday) in Madison County have been identified as that of Timothy Dees of Creve Couer. The 25-year old had been missing since February 28th with his last appearance in Fredericktown, where his family lives. Dees’ remains were discovered on private property according to the...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Cedar Hill woman injured and charged from accident in Franklin County

A Monday night accident in Franklin County injured a Cedar Hill woman, who was later charged with a DWI. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Jessica Forbes of Cedar Hill was driving a 2019 Nissan Altima west on Project Road west of Highway 47, crossed the centerline, and struck a 2019 Chevy Trax driven by 44-year-old Stacie Boren of St. Louis head-on. Both Forbes and Boren were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington with minor injuries. The accident took place around 8 o’clock Monday night. Forbes was charged with Driving While Intoxicated resulting in Physical Injury.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Human remains found in Madison County, Mo.

Delays in shipping may be the reason your furniture delivery isn't on time. Human remains have been identified as the missing man out of Creve Coeur, Mo. Missouri response to drought threat, impact on farmers. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Gov. Parson signed an executive order to help speed up...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

A Kids Introduction to Golf at Viburnum Course Tuesday

(Viburnum) Kids if your looking to get out of the house this summer, operators of the Viburnum Golf and Country Club will have a special event just for you on Tuesday afternoon. Lance Mayfield says they will host a youth golf forum which is a great way to get your...
VIBURNUM, MO
mymoinfo.com

Tips to Beat the Heat This Weekend at Wappapello Lake

(Wappapello) This weekend is expected to be the hottest weekend of the summer yet. Becky Hayes with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake in Wayne County has some heat related tips for this weekends” lake goers. And Hayes has this advice if you are going to...
WAPPAPELLO, MO

