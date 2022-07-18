ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

A Closer Look at Jennifer Lopez’s Two Wedding Dresses for Marriage to Ben Affleck

By Conchita Widjojo
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3wDo_0gjcFKkL00
12 Photos

Jennifer Lopez wore not one, but two different bridal looks for her wedding to Ben Affleck.

On Sunday, the singer-actress confirmed on her official newsletter, “On the JLo,” that the couple tied the knot in a small ceremony at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The first dress she wore was a white, sleeveless boatneck dress she claimed to have been saving for a long time. Videos were shared on her newsletter as well as her hairstylist Chris Appleton’s official Instagram, which he captioned: “Last minute feelings before the wedding.”

“I feel amazing. I’m so excited,” she said in the clip. “I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.”

The designer of the first dress is unclear, but Lopez claims it was “from an old movie,” so it may be a vintage find. She wore her hair in curls with half of it styled up in a bouffant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENXQr_0gjcFKkL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYhBg_0gjcFKkL00

She then changed into the Zuhair Murad look, which was a white lace off-the-shoulder gown with long white sleeves and a sweetheart neckline from the Lebanese label’s spring 2023 bridal collection. The dress also featured a corset bodice, fishtail train and matching white lace veil.

Affleck, on the other hand, wore his own white tuxedo, which was shown in the pictures and a video he took on his phone of the bathroom he changed in.

Lopez is usually styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, both of whom posted pictures of the happy couple on their respective Instagram accounts to congratulate them.

“We did it,” she wrote in her newsletter. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

The couple announced their engagement in April 2021. The two were previously together from 2002 to 2004 and were one of the buzziest couples of the early Aughts era, with tabloids referring to them as “Bennifer.” They were engaged in 2002 and had a wedding date set for September 2003, but it was postponed due to high media attention. In January 2004, the two called off the engagement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Ryan Gosling Continues His Sleek Gucci Streak, Talks ‘The Gray Man’ and ‘Barbie’ With Jimmy Fallon

Click here to read the full article. Ryan Gosling is continuing his streak of fashion-forward moments in Gucci. On Thursday, the actor appeared on an episode of “The Tonight Show” wearing another look by the Italian luxury brand. It was a navy suit stitched with gold embroidery paired with a pastel peach-colored shirt, white socks and leather and snakeskin loafers with the brand’s signature GG logo.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals He is usually styled by Mark Avery, who has also dressed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Is Fame Enough to Sell Beauty?

Click here to read the full article. It seems like every week a different celebrity is launching a new beauty brand, from Kim Kardashian to Hailey Bieber to Pharrell Williams to Scarlett Johansson to Harry Styles to Selena Gomez to Gwen Stefani to Machine Gun Kelly to Jennifer Lopez to Lori Harvey, to name just a few. Due to the celebrities’ large social media followings, there is usually much hype around these launches. But while it’s difficult to determine how many of these businesses fare after their initial buzzy debuts without hard sales numbers, the general consensus among experts is that...
MAKEUP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
WWD

Lindsey Vonn Wears Statement Backless Halter Gown on the ESPYS 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn shed her competitive winter-wear to attend the 2022 ESPYS on July 20 in Los Angeles. The 37-year-old Olympian walked the red carpet in a peach gown with statement-making details. Vonn wore a fitted halter dress with a draped neck, kick hem and mid-thigh slit at the back. The look featured a low V-shaped opening at the back with a bunched detailing. Vonn wore the dress with a pair of white stiletto sandals that were hidden under the floor-skimming hem.More from WWDHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Ivana Trump Remembered by Family Members at Funeral

NEW YORK — The Trump family was out in force Wednesday afternoon at the funeral mass for Ivana Trump, who died July 14 at the age of 73. Inside the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, about 400 friends and relatives gathered to pay tribute to the charismatic athlete, model and businesswoman, who prized family above all as the measurement of personal success. While the two-hour plus ceremonial funeral mass vacillated from the serene to amusing depending on the speakers, the street-front scene was considerably more chaotic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Hannah Waddingham Takes the 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet in Blue Halter Jumpsuit

Click here to read the full article. Among the many dresses seen on the 2022 ESPYS red carpet on Wednesday in Los Angeles, Hannah Waddingham showcased a different silhouette alongside top athletes, entertainers and guests. To attend the ESPN award show, the 47-year-old “Ted Lasso” star wore a navy halter jumpsuit with a deep V-neck, a waist-defining tie and flared pant legs. Waddingham paired the midnight blue look with platform black stiletto sandals, carrying a coordinating black clutch.More from WWDHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos from the 'Bullet Train' London Premiere To...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Prince George’s Birthday Portrait Hints at a New Future for the Royals

LONDON — Britain’s future king Prince George turned nine on Friday, and his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, as usual, took a picture to mark the occasion. The image was taken during a family holiday in the U.K. earlier this year. The eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton is wearing a blue polo top and a big smile.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
WWD

Macy’s Sets Four Additional Small Formats

Macy’s Inc. is adding four locations to its emerging but still small fleet of off-mall, specialized brick-and-mortar formats. Market by Macy’s will open in Johns Creek Town Center on Aug. 20 at 3630 Peachtree Parkway, in Suwanee, Georgia, followed by another Market by Macy’s in St. Louis, on THF Boulevard in Chesterfield Commons.
SUWANEE, GA
WWD

Aerie Debuts Anti-Shapewear Shapewear Collection

Click here to read the full article. Aerie is getting into the shapewear market — although there’s a twist.  The innerwear and swimwear brand, which is owned by American Eagle Outfitters, is launching Smoothez by Aerie, an “anti-shapewear” shapewear collection, today. The expanded assortment arrives just weeks before Aerie launches its fall campaign, on Aug. 8, which will also add a few new ambassadors to the Aerie Real lineup, such as Selma Blair, Alexandra Daddario and Danielle Brooks. More from WWDPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July ShowAbercrombie Aims to Be a $5B Global Lifestyle Brand “This product does...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The 18 Best High-Waisted Jeans for Every Body Type

Click here to read the full article. High-waisted jeans are a wardrobe essential that will never lose their fashionable appeal. The best high-waisted jeans, similar to a fresh white T-shirt, glamorous sunglasses or the perfect designer handbag or luxury shoes, are closet staples that everyone needs in their regular outfit rotations. Throughout the decades, various silhouettes have waxed and waned in popularity, rising and diminishing from the fashion scene, but nowadays, a high-waisted fit has remained a constant consumer favorite — with good reason.  A high-waisted jean is defined by a waistline that hits close to or above the navel. It...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Wedding Dress#Lebanese
WWD

Kenya Moore on Her Namesake Hair Care Line and 10 Years on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Click here to read the full article. Kenya Moore is known for many things. She was at one point Miss USA 1993 and then an actress, but currently she’s best-known for being one of the unstoppable “Real Housewives of Atlanta” as well as a businesswoman running her own brand.More from WWDHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos of the 'Bullet Train' Berlin Film Premiere Moore currently heads Kenya Moore Hair Care, a line she launched in 2014 after realizing it was difficult to find products that were efficient in keeping her hair strong...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Joey King Wears Marc Jacobs Cutout Top, Checkered Maxi Skirt at ‘Bullet Train’ London Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Joey King is continuing her streak of edgy outfits with her latest red carpet appearance. The actress attended the premiere of her film “Bullet Train” on Wednesday in London wearing a look from Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. King’s look consisted of a white cutout turtleneck top with a black-and-orange checkered maxi skirt. She accessorized with black leather opera gloves.More from WWDESPYS Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos from the 'Bullet Train' London PremierePhotos of the 'Bullet Train' Berlin Film Premiere King joined costars Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and others on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Goopglow Launch With Pajama Party in the Hamptons

Click here to read the full article. No one throws a pajama party like Gwyneth Paltrow. On Monday, the actress hosted a dinner party with Cartier in East Hampton, N.Y., to celebrate the launch of her lifestyle company’s latest product, the Goopglow Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk.More from WWDESPYS Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos of the 'Bullet Train' Berlin Film PremiereAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in London For the event, she wore a satin yellow pajama set consisting of a bralette, collared shirt and matching trousers and lime green silk feathered slippers by Olivia...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Brad Pitt Makes a Bold Style Statement in Linen Skirt at ‘Bullet Train’ Berlin Premiere

Brad Pitt made a bold fashion statement at his latest red carpet appearance. The Oscar-winning actor attended the premiere of his film “Bullet Train” Tuesday in Berlin wearing a loose-fitting brown linen jacket over a dusty rose-colored linen shirt, paired with a matching brown linen knee-length skirt. The actor paired the look with combat boots and silver jewelry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

James Caan Cause of Death Confirmed After His Passing At The Age Of 82

One of Hollywood’s most respected leading men died on Wednesday July 6, and now James Caan‘s cause of death has been revealed. The Oscar-nominated Godfather icon, 82, died from heart attack and coronary artery disease per the document obtained by TMZ. The official coroner’s report/medical statement stated that James also suffered from obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure, and succumbed to the conditions at 9:02 PM at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California on July 6. The iconic actor has been buried at Eden Memorial Park.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy