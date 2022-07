A Celebration of Life service will be on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Sam B. Harvey Funeral home at 10:00 a.m. Kenneth was born on September 29, 2004 in Mount Pleasant, Texas to Antelmo and Martina Villa. He worked in Mount Pleasant at McDonald’s and at Hibbett Sports. He loved to play tennis, basketball and played football for four years for the Mount Vernon Tigers. He loved all sports. Kenneth competed 2 years in power lifting, was a member of FFA and he attended Timberline Baptist Church conference. His favorite pet companion was his dog, Ashley. Kenneth was going to graduate early in September 2022 from Mount Vernon High School.

MOUNT PLEASANT, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO