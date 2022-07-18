ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier, TN

Greenbrier in Smokies closes as flood repairs get underway

By Gregory Raucoules
Entrance to Greenbrier area of Great Smoky Mountain National Park closed due to road repairs. Photo: Great Smoky Mountain National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed the entire Greenbrier area this week as road and trail repairs continue following heavy flooding. The weekday closures will happen Monday through Thursday until July 28.

A park release said it is necessary to ensure the safety of visitors and to move heavy equipment along the roadway. Flash flooding the night of July 12 caused significant damage in the area, sending hundreds of people scrambling for safety as a wall of water swept the area, carrying vehicles downstream.

The temporary closure continues to include Ramsey Prong Road, Porters Creek Road, Ramsey Cascades Trail, Porters Creek Trail, Greenbrier Picnic Area, Greenbrier Picnic Pavilion, and Backcountry Campsites 31, 32, and 33.

Old Settlers, Brushy Mountain, and Grapeyard Ridge Trails remain open, but hikers must access them from parking lots near the Greenbrier entrance or from other areas on the park.

Part of the Greenbrier area will be open on weekends, the park service said.

The area will be open to motorists up to the Greenbrier Ranger Station from Friday through Sunday. Pedestrians and cyclists can go beyond this point for approximately two miles to the intersection with Ramsey Prong Road. No access is allowed beyond this point due to unsafe road conditions.

WATE

WATE

