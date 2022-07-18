ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Kamala Harris Arrives In NJ

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Vice President Kamala Harris Photo Credit: @vp Instagram (Vice President Kamala Harris)

US Vice President Kamala Harris has arrived in New Jersey.

She arrived via a pair of Air Force Twos at the Atlantic City International Airport around 10:35 a.m. Monday, July 18, NJ Advance Media reports.

Harris will discuss abortion rights at the NAACP's 113th national convention in Atlantic City, highlighting the Biden administration's work across the US.

She will then meet with nearly two dozen state legislators and local officials to discuss the Roe v. Wade overturn and abortion/reproductive rights.

Comments / 62

Michael Boccelli
4d ago

Yes she came here to be an activist she already proved she can’t be a vice president take them to Air Force twos to the border and watch them all crossing illegally

Reply
15
Eagles don't flock
4d ago

Note to Ms.Harris, any activity that permission is required is by definition not a right but a privilege. Since abortion is no where enumerated within the US Constitution, the matter automatically conferred to the 10th amendment , the states and the people. With that being said observe Ms Harris comments

Reply
14
Melissa Gerace
4d ago

leave and never come back... I only wish we would never have to see you again here or anywhere..

Reply
40
 

